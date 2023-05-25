I have always been a proud Midwestern girl. When I travel, people ask me frequently where I’m from. Indiana, of course.
Some look disappointed, like it isn’t exciting enough for them. Some make comments about cold winters or tornados. My response: How could you not love Indiana?
We have four seasons each year. It is never too hot or even too cold. It is just right.
We also have something no other state can claim: the largest single-day sporting event in the world, the Indianapolis 500.
I have been a racing fan my entire life. When I was a kid, we did not watch a lot of baseball, football or basketball, and I’m not sure a hockey game was ever even discussed.
But when a race was on TV, we watched. My brothers all had a love of cars, and I remember a go-kart running through the backyard when I was only a few years old.
Fast forward to a different place in my life. I guess it made sense for me to date and eventually marry a guy attached to racing.
I met Ken online. Some raise their eyebrows when I tell them that story, but it is a fun fact. I also messaged him first.
I’d seen a profile of a guy who talked about racing being a huge part of his life, so why not? If he is a racer, he must be a good guy, right? He was and is.
Ken’s love for racing far exceeds mine. He has worked on several Indy teams, traveled the Indy car circuit.
He has been a spotter, worked for Indy car suppliers and now has his own business doing everything from safety equipment for the youngest racer getting in the car on a dirt track for the first time, to fitting a seatbelt or head restraint for one of the Indy car drivers.
He spends countless hours at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this time of year – hours for work and hours because he loves it.
I’m fortunate enough to be his sidekick and cheap weekend help. I take for granted how exciting the Indy 500 is. I really can’t have a favorite driver since most of them are Ken’s customers, or at least I don’t broadcast my favorites.
I don’t stop to think how much fan attention the drivers get until I’m walking through the garages or pits and accidentally get in a few photos myself.
I’ll be honest, I still get one of my biggest thrills seeing A.J. Foyt on a golfcart. He was a household favorite when I was a kid.
Thursday, May 25, marks a special day for me at IMS. Twenty years ago, right before the start of the race on the yard of brick, I won the biggest prize that day.
Ken and I both had credentials, mine a media pass, his through racing. Just as they were staging the cars for the start of the race, he dropped down on one knee and asked me to marry him.
IMS holds lots of stories, victories, losses and tragedies. For me, it will always be one of the greatest places on earth.
Sunday as hundreds of thousands of people enter the historic venue, I will be there watching with all of the other fans, cheering silently for one or two of my favorites and praying for a safe day for those on the track and in the stands.
And I’ll be so proud to be “Back Home Again in Indiana.”