So where does it start and where does it end? When does it get easier? When do you have all the answers?
Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and these are questions I ask myself daily. Being a mother is the most amazing job in the world but also probably one of the hardest.
You celebrate your children and everything they do, but you also share all of their pain and challenges and walk the fine line of letting them learn and grow through mistakes. And you have to know when to jump in and when to stand down.
I am not sure I know that line yet. Might be why some call me Mama Bear.
I was raised by the perfect mother. I am sure some of you will read that sentence and laugh, shrug, roll your eyes ... whatever.
My mom was perfect, a woman who raised five children spanning a 13-year difference in age, with a husband who worked as an over-the-road truck driver and yet she didn’t drive herself. Seriously, think about that.
She was not only perfect, she might have had superpowers. We walked to church, school, the store and made it work.
I look at myself as a mom. I tried, I worked hard, loved deep but second guessed myself frequently. Maybe because I was raised by the best of the best.
Motherhood isn't about a perfect life. It is about unconditional love. It's not about a mom who gives gifts. It's about a mom who is a gift, a gift of love and support.
As the publisher of a newspaper, I read a lot of headlines, and the ones that hit me the hardest mention children who are hurt and victimized by the hands of their parents. I can't comprehend it.
I was raised in a household and environment where moms would give their lives for their children. It’s the way it should be. That's what moms do.
We could talk about this topic and question things around us endlessly, but I’m not sure it would change the dialogue moving forward.
For now, I need to say Happy Mother’s Day and thank you to the amazing moms out there.
I want to encourage the moms who are challenged and frustrated to get help. It’s OK. It's a hard place, and help is out there. You are not alone.
Motherhood is not easy. There is no book with directions on how to do it successfully, and nothing can really prepare you for everything that comes with being a parent.
If you have/had a perfect mom, learn from them. But don't try to duplicate them. Do perfect your own way. If your mom wasn't perfect, learn from her challenges and try to do better.
Happy Mother's Day to my perfect mom, grandmothers, sister and aunts in heaven. Happy Mother's Day to the amazing moms still with me, meeting the challenges and embracing the joys. On this day, I also need to thank those in my life who made me a mom. Aunt Nana, you are my world.
Celebrate motherhood on Mother's Day and every day. It’s not an easy job, but it’s the most rewarding one out there.