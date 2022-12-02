Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Rain showers this morning with increasing winds and cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. High around 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.