Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 92F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.