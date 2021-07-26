The catastrophic events before the Sept. 11 foreign terror attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the demise of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania occurred in a time of consequential political instability.
The 2000 presidential election between Texas Gov. George W. Bush and Vice President Al Gore was a virtual tie, and the contest wasn’t decided until the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Florida recount on behalf of the governor.
Gore was understandably dejected but conceded on Dec. 13, saying, “(T)onight, for the sake of our unity as a people and the strength of our democracy, I offer my concession.”
Ten months later came the terror attacks that killed more than 3,000 Americans. In 2002, President Bush created an independent commission to study what happened and make recommendations to shore up the nation’s defenses. He chose former Republican New Jersey Gov. Tom Keane to chair the panel, Indiana Democratic U.S. Rep. Lee Hamilton as vice chair and former Hoosier congressman Tim Roemer to join the group, which included former senators, governors, a former Navy secretary and a former White House counsel.
Called to testify were Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush, Vice Presidents Dick Cheney and Gore, CIA Director George Tenet, two Cabinet secretaries Attorney General John Ashcroft and a number of former officials.
Its final report was critical of the FBI and U.S. intelligence agencies. One recommendation was creating the Director of National Intelligence to coordinate the sprawling 17 intel agencies, a post that eventually was held by former U.S. Sen. Dan Coats.
The creation of a Jan. 6 commission to investigate the insurrection to overturn the 2020 presidential election and assault of the U.S. Capitol nearly seven months ago comes in a similarly harrowed political environment. Today’s leaders seem to have traded in their limos and GMC Tahoes for a clown car, tumbling out of this crisis with a complete lack of gravity or intellect.
In the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (joined by Indiana Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun) torpedoed an independent commission designed along the lines of its Sept. 11 predecessor. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled the rug out of a bipartisan plan in June, fearing the political fallout ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi created a Jan. 6 “select committee,” stocked it with Democrats and ousted GOP leader Liz Cheney. After almost a month, McCarthy made his five selections last week, including U.S. Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio.
Pelosi retaliated Wednesday, bouncing both men six days before the committee was to start hearings. “The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision,” she said in a statement.
The two voted to overturn the election results on Jan. 6 ,and Pelosi said their appointments could affect the investigation’s integrity.
Appearing at a news conference with Banks and Jordan on Wednesday, McCarthy said, “Denying the voices of members who have served in the military and law enforcement, as well as leaders of standing committees, has made it undeniable that this panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility. Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will ... pursue our own investigation of the facts.”
Banks, who chairs the Republican Study Committee, added, “This just goes to show how partisan this effort was all along, that Nancy Pelosi would take me and Jim Jordan first off of this committee; she knows we were prepared to fight to find the truth. She doesn’t want to go down that path.
Cheney supported Pelosi. “I agree with what the speaker has done. At every opportunity, the minority leader has sought to prevent the American people from understanding what happened; to block this investigation. This investigation must go forward.” And Sunday, Pelosi appointed Republican and Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois to the panel.
Cheney said Banks was using the panel as a political platform, which she called disgraceful.
All of today’s leaders swore an oath to protect the United States from enemies “both foreign and domestic.” They are flunking the ultimate civics test.
