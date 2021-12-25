Today, Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, and many people throughout the world celebrate the season as a time of peace, love, healing and putting differences aside.
Christmas comes on the heels of the winter solstice, which signals that the darkest part of winter is over and the light slowly returns again.
A powerful Christmas story comes to us from the cold trenches of World War I. Soon after Christmas 1914, reports began to circulate of German and British soldiers climbing out of their trenches on Christmas Eve and meeting in the middle of “no man’s land.”
Enemy soldiers sang Christmas carols together, shared booze and cigarettes and took a pause from the violence in honor of the occasion.
These unauthorized truces happened only in a few places along the front, and they were highly frowned upon by high command on both sides. But they serve as a powerful example that even the most bitter of hostilities can be set aside for one day.
Today we often hear that our nation is divided politically and ideologically. Families and friendships are torn apart based on political alliances. School board meetings across the country devolve into shouting matches over vaccine policies.
Compared to the battle that raged across the Western front in 1914, our country’s problems can seem small.
If enemy soldiers can take a break from fighting to celebrate their common humanity, then surely there is hope for our nation.
Surely, if only for one day, we can shed the labels that divide us and treat one another as members of the same human family.
“And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” — Mark 3:25.
Merry Christmas!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.