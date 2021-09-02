With controversies related to vaccines, masks and virtual schools stirred up, school board meetings are enjoying a great deal of public participation, which is a good thing.
Board meetings should be set up to invite public participation. It’s the way the system is supposed to work.
Boards should welcome public comments and listen with an open mind, while remaining committed to doing the right thing for students and staff.
School board meetings, both local and around the country, have been well attended by people of strong opinions on both sides of the divide.
Members of the public should use this forum to make robust arguments and let their opinions be heard, while showing consideration and respect for the board members and the other community members in attendance.
Board members are elected officials who have a responsibility to weigh the options and do the right thing, even if it isn’t the most popular thing. Schools have an obligation to protect the safety of children in its guardianship, and that sometimes means erring on the side of caution.
The pandemic is not over, and precautions are still important.
While differing opinions are part of American life, children should be able to focus on school without being caught in the middle of controversy.
Those who disagree with a board’s decision to the extent that compromise is not possible can explore the options of other districts, home schooling or remote learning.
In the meantime, please allow meetings to be conducted in a civil manner.
After the meeting is over and a decision has been made, please leave bickering at the door and remember that those with whom we disagree are our neighbors, our fellow Americans and fellow concerned parents.
