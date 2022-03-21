Child sexual abuse is a horrific crime that no child should have to endure. And while everyone is committed to stopping and punishing this behavior, the process of disclosure and prosecution can be a painful journey that no child should go through alone.
Fortunately, there are many people in Madison County committed to taking up the fight. That’s why we’re launching this column, written by a rotating group of advocates and justice officials, to shed light on this taboo topic and strengthen our community’s understanding and response to child sexual abuse.
Our goal is to give you an overview of the disclosure and prosecution process and to provide insight about each agency’s role in the system and how you can expect to interact with them.
We'll address issues such as the long-term impact of trauma and adverse experiences on children and misconceptions about child sexual abuse. And we'll provide information about community resources, should someone in your life need assistance.
While much focus has been on Madison County’s surge of substance abuse-related issues, child sexual abuse is the other, more sinister epidemic happening at home.
In 2021, the Madison County prosecutor’s office filed 39 cases of child molest and sexual misconduct with a minor. Local law enforcement and child service agencies investigated dozens more that could not be prosecuted, because of evidentiary or disclosure-related issues.
And we are just scratching the surface of the problem. Studies show that more than two-thirds of sexual assaults are never reported to law enforcement.
Last fall, the prosecutor’s office received a federal grant to create a Special Victims Unit and assist its efforts to combat sexual assault across the county. One of office's primary goals, aside from effectively investigating and prosecuting sexual assault crimes, is to collaborate with local agencies to educate the public and raise awareness.
It’s a painful topic but one that cannot be ignored. The more educated and vigilant we are, the better equipped we will be to combat this epidemic and keep our children safe.
In this series, you'll hear from local agencies and public servants, including law enforcement, the Kids Talk Child Advocacy Center, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and medical professionals from the Madison County Sexual Assault Treatment Center.
We'll raise awareness of this critical issue and attempt to bridge the gap between victims of sexual assault and the public. Each agency and advocate has a different role in this process, so it’s important to understand what those are and how they can assist families through each step of a difficult journey.
Ending child sexual abuse starts at home, and it starts with us.