This week's leak of a Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade isn’t a surprise. Only the circumstances surrounding its revelation are.
I’ve been expecting it since 2019, when the court agreed to hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Woman’s Health, a Mississippi law that would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
When that announcement came, my former partner posted a Tweet as part of the You Know Me movement that she had an abortion.
Soraya’s post sent me reeling back to an excruciating decision and one of the most challenging days in my life.
I never imagined I would feel compelled to speak publicly about such a fundamentally private decision, much less write about it.
But I replied to Soraya’s post with a message of support, applauding her bravery, and, with her blessing, talked about the abortion in my own social media post.
When these events took place 35 years ago, Soraya and I were in our 20s, just beginning our journalism careers working at a small daily newspaper in Maryland. We were thrilled to finally be working as journalists anywhere.
We worked 12-and-14-hour days, earning less than $1,000 per month each, barely able to support ourselves when we were suddenly confronted with the prospect of starting a family.
We often talked about marriage and a life together that included children, but that was still years in the future.
In addition to the financial challenges, medical complications associated with the pregnancy posed severe potential risks to Jane’s health and possibly the baby’s.
All this weighed heavily on us as we came to the agonizing, soul-searing conclusion that Soraya and I were not in a position to raise a child at that time in that place.
As hard as confronting the finality of abortion was for each of us, we concluded it was the right decision for us.
The procedure was legal, covered by insurance, and performed in a hospital.
Our decision was nobody’s business, least of all the government’s. And so it should remain for every woman and every couple.
I hope my daughter and two sons never encounter the circumstances we faced or have to make the decision we did.
If they do, however, I want them to have the best possible medical care, compassionate support without question or judgment, and certainly without any unwanted religious or governmental interference because the government has no business in any woman’s uterus.
“I didn’t raise this issue because of you or me, and believe me, I struggled whether to say anything at all,” Soraya said in a note. “But with the race to overthrow Roe v. Wade, I have to stand up because I had a choice, and other women should too.”
Ours was not an unwanted pregnancy where Soraya and I used abortion to sweep away an inconvenience because we were careless.
Ours was an unplanned pregnancy that occurred despite Soraya’s and my best efforts to avoid pregnancy. We were using usually reliable over-the-counter and medically prescribed contraception, which failed.
A fundamental issue
The week before Soraya’s tweet, I coincidentally read an essay online about abortion by a writer named Erin Costello. She made a compelling argument.
“The right to abortion is NOT about the right not to be a parent. Women already have the right to not be a parent through both adoptions and safe haven laws in some states,” Costello wrote.
“Abortion is specifically about the right to not be pregnant and the right to not endure childbirth, which is the right of bodily autonomy,’’ Costello argued.
Pregnancy and childbirth are dangerous medical conditions and can result in death, organ damage, prolapse, hysterectomy, loss of sexual function and pleasure, PTSD, chronic pain, bone fractures, uncontrolled bleeding and more surgeries.
This is particularly true in the U.S., one of the most dangerous high-income countries for women to give birth. And the risks are more significant for low-income and women of color.
Costello argued that when you eliminate a woman’s right to an abortion, you are ordering her to risk severe physical harm and endure mistreatment.
“You are potentially sacrificing her health and life for a different human without her consent,” she said.
I believe debating when life begins is an irrelevant distraction.
The actual issue is no human should be required to share their organs with another human. No human should be required to sacrifice their life for another human.
“When the government makes abortion illegal, it takes legal ownership over pregnant women’s bodies and denies them the right to make decisions about their own organs,” Costello wrote.
“Everyone is allowed to have their own feelings about abortion, but they are not allowed to sacrifice other people’s bodies because of their feelings.”
Day of days
Although we were a couple and discussed every aspect of what to do, the decision of whether to abort was ultimately Jane’s alone.
And as hard as it was for me the day we made that drive to a hospital in Baltimore, it was a thousand times worse for her.
We didn’t speak much during the hour-long trip, but we were intimately connected through touch, fingers lightly caressing an arm or resting lightly on a shoulder or leg.
It may have been a beautiful day. However, the only color I recall is gray, with a slight tinge of blue along the hospital corridors and room where I waited while Soraya was in the operating suite.
Before leaving the apartment, I grabbed the first book I saw from a pile on the nightstand.
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us . . .”
Charles Dickens’s “A Tale of Two Cities” was sadly prescient about how we felt at that moment. I must have read that first paragraph 100 times, maybe more, while waiting to hear Soraya was in recovery.
After what seemed an eternity, the nurse came with the news she was coming out of anesthesia and asking for me. She looked tiny under a bundle of warmed blankets in recovery.
I can still see the sadness in her eyes as she lightly touched my cheek. Then, I kissed her hand and brushed the hair off her forehead.
Soraya spent the rest of that day in and out of sleep and probably the next. We grieved. We held each other; we returned to work, and our frenetic pace resumed.
I wish I could say we lived happily ever after, but that was not to be.
After a time, our paths began to diverge for various complicated reasons, and we moved on with our lives separately. In time, we each married other partners and raised families. Now, more than 30 years later, we remain friends.
Manspeak
After I made my own social media confession, I received a call from a close friend at the paper where Soraya and I worked, who knew about our decision.
“I think you’re brave for coming forward,” he told me.
“I think that’s bull----,” I replied.
“She is brave. The thousands of other women who, like her, risk public shaming, name-calling and perhaps even death threats for coming forward are the brave ones,” I added.
For the most part, men simply don’t talk honestly or openly about abortion.
More often than not, in my experience, the topic only comes up in the context of the most belittling, crude, vicious manspeak imaginable, for which I have no tolerance whatsoever.
The least offensive comment might be some variation of “You must feel so . . . relieved.”
I never felt any sense of “relief” about our decision for a moment. How could I?
This was a momentous decision involving a woman I cared about deeply who isn’t proud of the choice (nor am I) and has continued to wrestle with its implications. As have I. Even though we both know it was the right decision for us.
What does that mean? I have learned to live with our decision and their consequences.
That is very different from being “at peace” with the decision. Unfortunately, I doubt I will ever reach that point, which means I live with regret.
I can only describe it as a sense of missingness that genuinely and powerfully washes over me this way:
I will be driving somewhere or doing some mundane chores like washing dishes, and I will suddenly be overcome by the feeling that someone important who should be in my life whom I never met simply isn’t.
There is an absence, a hole. And I played a role in creating that absence.