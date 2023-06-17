Planning for retirement is a crucial aspect of financial stability and security. Saving in a 401(k) is one of the most common retirement savings vehicles available to employees. However, a time may come when you need to decide what to do with your 401(k) when changing jobs or transitioning into retirement.
One option worth considering is rolling over your 401(k) into an individual retirement account (IRA). This column will explore the advantages of rolling over a 401(k) and why it could be a smart move to consider while on your financial journey.
CONTROL AND FLEXIBILITY
By rolling over your 401(k) into an IRA, you gain greater control and flexibility over your retirement savings. With a 401(k), you are limited to the investment options provided by your employer’s plan. In contrast, an IRA opens up many investment possibilities, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, etc.
You can tailor your investment strategy to align with your risk tolerance, financial goals, and time horizon, allowing you to optimize your returns.
CONSOLIDATION AND SIMPLIFICATION
It’s not uncommon to accumulate multiple 401(k) accounts from different employers throughout your career. Managing numerous retirement accounts can be cumbersome and may lead to oversight or missed opportunities.
By rolling over your 401(k)s into a single IRA, you consolidate your retirement savings, making tracking and managing your investments easier. This simplification can save time and effort when monitoring and re-balancing your portfolio.
MORE WITHDRAWAL FLEXIBILITY
In certain situations, rolling over your 401(k) into an IRA can provide more flexibility regarding withdrawals. Traditional IRAs allow penalty-free withdrawals for qualified expenses like higher education or a first-time home purchase.
If you contributed to a Roth 401(k), Roth IRAs offer the potential for tax-free distributions during retirement. By strategically structuring your IRA or Roth IRA, you can take advantage of these benefits and optimize your withdrawals based on your financial needs and tax situation.
COST CONSIDERATIONS
401(k) plans often involve administrative and management fees that can affect your returns over time. By rolling over into an IRA, you can choose lower-cost investment options and potentially reduce the overall expenses associated with your retirement savings.
Additionally, IRAs provide more transparency regarding fees, empowering you to make informed decisions about your investments and potentially save money in the long run.
While a 401(k) can be an excellent tool for saving for retirement, in some circumstances, rolling it over into another retirement account becomes a beneficial choice.
Enhanced investment options, increased control and flexibility, lower fees and expenses, and improved estate planning options are just a few of the compelling reasons to consider rolling over your 401(k). However, it’s important to carefully evaluate your unique financial situation and consult with a fiduciary financial advisor before making any decisions.
By weighing the pros and cons, you can make an informed choice that aligns with your long-term retirement goals.