Anyone who has known me for any amount of time is fully aware I have been a huge baseball fan for most of my life.
That was the sport I spent the most time playing as a kid, whether in organized youth leagues or with the neighborhood kids on the local sandlot. For us, growing up in Portland, that meant a quick bike ride to the old Coca-Cola plant a few blocks from my house for a pick-up game.
As a Reds fan raised on the recent memories of the Big Red Machine of the 1970s in the days before baseball was on multiple cable or satellite channels, I rarely missed an evening or afternoon listening to Marty Brennaman and Joe Nuxhall. Sometimes in the kitchen or — if it was a West Coast road game — sneaking a listen on the transistor radio and headphones well past my bedtime, keeping score on a sheet of notebook paper of my own design while keeping an extra ear out for a parent who might check to make sure I was sleeping.
On my first trip to Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, I felt like I was walking into a cathedral. Everything seemed so big and beautiful. Only later, when the Reds upgraded their stadium situation, did I realize what a dump Riverfront was. But, to 9-year old me, it was magnificent.
For TV viewing options, there were very few. There was NBC’s Saturday Game of the Week, and to me it didn’t matter who was playing, I was watching. With Vin Scully on the mic, there was no reason not to watch. ABC tinkered with Monday Night Baseball, but that didn’t last. Soon, WGN and TBS were available on cable and, suddenly, there was baseball every day and every night.
Even if it was Atlanta and the Cubs, it was still baseball and I loved watching.
As July rolled around, I always looked forward to the MLB All-Star game, particularly after punching holes in ballots for my favorite players. It was a chance to watch the 50 best players — at least one from every team — play together on one field.
Most of my passion for MLB, however, has been lost over the years.
Don’t get me wrong. I still love baseball, but the presentation of the sport has changed, and I just don’t enjoy it anymore, not the way I used to.
Part of this is just having a busy life with work and kids that precluded the chance to devote several hours to an evening baseball game.
But, even when I did get a chance to watch, I didn’t like what I saw.
The announcers became fairly nondescript. There were fewer Scullys, Brennamans or Harry Carays in the booth. Many networks expanded the broadcast team from a play-by-play person and a color analyst to a three-person booth along with a sideline reporter. It was too many voices for me.
The pace of play has become a hotly debated topic of conversation in recent years with MLB trying to find a way — including pitch clocks — to speed things up. But that is a problem largely of their own doing, with long television commercial breaks as well as the greater reliance on multiple bullpen arms and pitching changes drawing out the length of the games.
Something has been lost, and most of it is do to corporate greed, not because there is anything wrong with the game itself.
This week, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred again showed how out of touch he is with the game.
Most of the fire he is drawing is related to his ridiculous comments about the pay most minor league players receive.
I also have a problem with his response to criticism about the All-Star game jerseys, which for the second straight year were monochromatic for each team rather than each player wearing their team’s jersey.
“I never thought that a baseball team wearing different jerseys in a game was a particularly appealing look for us,” he said.
He’s wrong. That was maybe the coolest thing about the Midsummer Classic.
I realize this is a fairly minor problem with baseball in comparison to the sport’s suddenly hypocritical love affair with gambling or the lack of a salary cap which results in about five or six teams having a chance to win the World Series every year.
But it is indicative of the overall problem for Manfred and MLB.
They are far more empathetic to the needs of their corporate sponsors than to the desires of the fans.
And judging by the steadily declining attendance figures for MLB over the last 15 years, Manfred and company better start paying attention. If they can lose me, they can lose anybody.