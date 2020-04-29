As an assistant professor at Anderson University, I am considered to be an “expert” in my field. I am a teacher educator, or, as my own children like to say, I “teach teachers how to teach.”
One of my expert colleagues, Dr. Sarah Neal, shared her expansive knowledge of nursing and public health in a March 3rd column entitled, “Participate in efforts to control coronavirus.” Although our paths do not often cross on campus academically, Dr. Neal and I prepare our students for their careers in a strikingly similar manner of scaffolded instruction and practice. Knowledge, skills, and dispositions are rehearsed and assessed authentically through simulations, then with real students and patients as clients. Carefully sequenced and structured clinical practice experiences are provided in settings where accomplished practitioners walk alongside future practitioners, modeling best practices, guiding first attempts at delicate procedures, and sending their students out into the field to practice independently once they have mastered the skills necessary to practice on their own.
These scaffolded learning opportunities are the bedrock of effective instruction. For example, I utilize scaffolded instructional practices on a daily basis when teaching and reteaching my own children how to turn off the lights they leave on all over the house. The modeling phase has lasted far too long for my liking, while the guided phase has begun to include my personal monologue regarding how much we spend on electricity each month. It is that rare instance of independence where a child turns off a light when leaving a room that tells me to not yet lose faith in the process.
Nothing makes a parent more proud than those “You did it!” moments when we see all of our blood, sweat, and tears embodied in our children. As a teacher educator, I feel much the same way when we send our Anderson University teacher candidates out into the professional teaching world. We have journeyed with them as they have faced and conquered the challenges inherent in building and maintaining personal and professional collaborative relationships with peers, families, and colleagues. We have modeled for them how to develop classroom procedures and routines that will create a safe, supportive, encouraging environment, because research tells us that learning cannot occur if students do not feel recognized, acknowledged, and validated. We have expanded their knowledge regarding equity and inclusion and provided them with tools for combating issues of inequitable access to resources and services. Our students trust that we have prepared them well for whatever they encounter as they leave the Raven’s Nest, as do we.
Trust looks slightly different now. We can trust in the process, where novices and accomplished practitioners alike are on the front lines, collaborating and creating the models from which we will shape our new curricula in the fields of education and medicine. Where routines and procedures did not previously exist for what we are experiencing, educators and medical professionals are developing new ones to provide students and patients with supportive structures and spaces similar to those they came to trust before the world shifted on its axis. Inequities in access to resources may be widespread, but we can trust that every practitioner we encounter has made and will continue to make sacrifices for the greater good of students, patients, and their communities.
