There is always a telltale sign that spring is here each year. It is when you start seeing blue popping up in the lawns of businesses and households all over the community.
I’m not talking about spring flowers but the blue yard signs and pinwheels that are displayed each April to create awareness about child abuse.
Pinwheels represent the innocence of children — and the bright future they deserve.
April has been designated as National Child Abuse Prevention Month since 1983. This month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect.
But many are unaware why creating this awareness is so very important in our own community.
Madison County continues to be fifth in the state for cases of child abuse and neglect. Our child abuse rate is 42 per 1,000 children under 18, which is double the state average. Those are alarming statistics!
The child welfare system is overburdened. Social service agencies that assist these families are overwhelmed, trying to keep up with support and services, and local corporate donations are at an all-time low.
It is safe to say that much of the community has no clue how serious the crisis of child abuse is in Madison County.
Locally, child welfare service providers, law enforcement, medical professionals and others collaborate to make up the Madison County Prevent Child Abuse Council.
PCAC uses the month of April to provide education and information in hopes of raising awareness about vulnerable children who suffer abuse at the hands of a parent, guardian or caretaker.
These children need all of our support. PCAC wants to make sure that everyone in our community is aware of the signs of child abuse, how to report child abuse and how to contribute or get involved.
More importantly, PCAC wants to educate the community about how to prevent child abuse from occurring in the first place so we can break the cycle of abuse.
We need your help. There are many ways to get involved.
First, if you suspect child abuse or neglect, state law requires you to report it. Anytime there is suspicion, call the State Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-800-5556. You can do so anonymously.
You can become a member of our local PCAC chapter. You can also donate or volunteer with a myriad of child-serving agencies in our community.
Children’s Bureau, Kids Talk, Madison County Child Sexual Assault Treatment Center and more are always looking for assistance.
So is CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates. It trains people to stand up for the best interests of abused/neglected children.
CASA volunteers are the voice in court for abused children. A CASA volunteer carefully examines a child’s case and makes recommendations to a judge. Volunteers are trained to evaluate a child’s case and advocate for what is in the best interest of the child.
The goal is to get the child into a safe and permanent home as quickly as possible, where the child will thrive. Contact us today to get involved and help make a difference in a child’s life! You can call CASA at 1-765-649-7215.