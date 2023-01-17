The 57th running of the Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 is becoming a must for racing fans in the Midwest to attend.
The Redbud 400 will be a part of the newly created American Speed Association Stars National Series on July 15 that should attract some of the best super late model teams in the country to Anderson Speedway.
It was announced this week the Redbud 400 will be the home for the second annual reunion of the fans and competitors of the original ASA at the local racing facility.
The American Speed Association, founded by Rex Robbins, began its national touring series in 1973.
The festivities this July at Anderson Speedway will mark the 50th anniversary of the national tour.
Last year former ASA drivers like Scott Hansen and Gary St. Amant attended the reunion along with a number of officials and crew members.
The 50th anniversary should bring back some drivers who are familiar to fans throughout the Midwest.
It would be great to see Bob Senneker, Mike Eddy, Mark Martin, Butch Miller, former Pendleton resident Tony Raines and others return to Anderson Speedway.
My wife, Kelly, and I worked for the Robbins family on a part-time basis from 1993 through 2005, and it provided lots of memories of memorable races and personalities.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
It was announced last week former NASCAR champion Kyle Larson will compete in the Indianapolis 500 in 2024.
Larson will be driving for a team being put together by McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports.
He will become just one in a long line of drivers who competed in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the same day.
Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, competed full-time last year with IndyCar and has to be considered another driver interested in doing the double.
Kyle Busch has also expressed an interest in competing at both races in the future.
It was announced this week Kevin Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR champion, is retiring from full-time competition at the end of this season.
Harvick replaced the late Dale Earnhardt following the untimely death of Earnhardt during the 2001 Daytona 500.
The California driver has 60 Cup wins and is already signed to race the SRX races at Stafford Speedway in July and Berlin Raceway in August.
Former Indy 500 winner Takuma Soto has signed with Chip Ganassi Racing to drive for the team this year in the IndyCar oval races, which will include the Indianapolis 500.