SOUTH BEND — If you were expecting a somber tone to Mike Brey’s press conference Friday, then you don’t know the man who’s led the Notre Dame men’s basketball program for more than two decades.
On a day where Brey talked about his 23-year stint coming to an end in South Bend, the 63-year-old from Maryland was as loose as he’s ever been.
Brey set the tone from the start.
Given the magnitude of the news of Brey stepping down at the end of the season, the press conference was shifted from the smaller press room inside Purcell Pavilion to the larger one within the football stadium.
Brey made sure to note that.
“So, I’ve got to step down to get the football press conference room?” the coach remarked as he walked into the room. “That’s unbelievable. I finally got over here.”
We were off to the races from there.
After a minute of talking about why this was the right time to leave and owning the failures of a 1-7 Atlantic Coast Conference record this season, Brey quipped, “It’s amazing the lengths you will go to announce that you’re leaving to beat the Jesuits. It’s really amazing the stuff you’ll pull off to try and get them.”
After a few questions about why now was the right time to step down, Brey was asked about the factors leading into this decision.
“When you’re at a place for 23 years, you can get some fatigue of the routine of the place you’re at a little bit,” Brey said. “It just is what it is. So, as I thought a lot about it over Christmas, I just felt it’s time for a new person.”
After five minutes of seriousness, Brey made sure to add some levity to the room when he said, "I’m excited about my next chapter. I have no idea what the hell it’s going to be, but I’m excited about that and relocating to somewhere else. Twenty-three South Bend winters have probably been enough.”
The next question asked was about what kept Brey at Notre Dame. As he started to give his answer, he noticed his entire team sitting in the press room to hear what their soon-to-be former coach had to say.
“I appreciate my guys being here today — are you skipping class, by the way? Probably,” Brey joked. “You can’t go on probation in grad school though, can you? I’ve got six graduates.”
During Brey’s early years coaching Notre Dame, he would often wear mock turtleneck shirts with a sports coach, as he was famously anti-dress shirt and anti-tie. One of the reporters in attendance, Chuck Freeby from WHME-TV, made sure to apologize for not wearing a mock turtleneck in his honor.
“I was looking for one today for a throwback, but I don’t think they make them anymore,” Brey quipped. “I killed that.”
The final comedic exchange came with Pete Byrne, a sports reporter at WSBT-TV in South Bend. Before Byrne could start asking his question, Brey made sure to remind him of the day he was introduced as Notre Dame’s head coach.
“You missed my opening press conference because you were getting married,” Brey noted.
“I know,” Byrne responded. “I still contend your hire was the second-most important thing to happen on this campus that day.”
Byrne then made sure to mention, “I outlasted you. My wife pointed that out, by the way.”
Brey laughed and said, “That’s a good one.”
That type of interaction was a microcosm of what Brey was all about at Notre Dame.
While there were serious moments Friday, most of it came back to Brey cracking a joke to lighten the mood in the room. He didn’t want this to feel like a funeral -- rather a celebration of his career in South Bend.
And it’s been a remarkable career. His 481 wins are the most of any Notre Dame men’s basketball coach. He came within seconds of leading the Irish to the Final Four in 2015, then made another Elite Eight appearance the following year. After not making the NCAA Tournament for a decade, Brey led Notre Dame to the “Big Dance” in his first season of 2000-01.
The Irish won the ACC tournament in 2015, which was just their second year in the conference. They were ranked in the top 25 on a consistent basis throughout the 2000s and 2010s, constantly being a threat to win Big East or ACC titles.
Sure, there were down years. They’ve only made the NCAA Tournament twice since 2016, including barely getting in as a “last four” team a season ago. This season hasn’t gone to plan, with the Irish underachieving to a 9-10 overall record and 1-7 mark in ACC games.
“I fully own 1-7 in the league right now,” Brey said. “We are where we are.”
While the end of his tenure has been unspectacular, the first 17 years were. At a school where football is king, Brey was able to make the NCAA Tournament 12 times between 2001 and 2017. In four of the years he missed, the Irish still qualified for the NIT, making a semifinal appearance in 2009. Notre Dame played in the postseason in some capacity in each of Brey’s first 13 seasons and only missed it four total times, not including when postseason play was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brey made Notre Dame men’s basketball relevant again. He made it a fun team to watch on the court, and his off-court personality made him a likable guy with very few, if any, enemies.
Because of that, these last six weeks of his coaching tenure should be viewed how he did the press conference Friday: a celebration, not a funeral.