Christmas came early for New York Mets fans on Wednesday, as news broke overnight the club signed top free agent shortstop Carlos Correa in a stunning 11th-hour deal.
Last week Correa agreed to a long-term contract with the San Francisco Giants, but the deal was reportedly scuttled after an issue was flagged during his physical. That opened the door for the Mets and billionaire owner Steve Cohen, who according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, swooped in and signed the 28-year-old All-Star to a 12-year, $315 million deal while vacationing in Hawaii.
When dawn broke, the baseball world was left in shock, with Mets fans pinching themselves and Giants fans left adrift amid a waking nightmare.
For Cohen and the Mets, the Correa deal is the cherry on top of what has been a statement of an offseason. Already boasting one of the highest payrolls in baseball, the Mets re-signed closer Edwin Diaz, outfielder Brandon Nimmo and reliever Adam Ottavino while adding starters Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana, catcher Omar Narváez, reliever David Robertson and now Correa to deals collectively worth more than $800 million.
In doing so, the Mets now carry an MLB-record payroll of more than $380 million for 2023. Factoring in luxury tax costs, that total will rise to nearly half a billion.
Talk about a flex.
With his epic spending spree this offseason, Cohen has transformed baseball's landscape and laid down the gauntlet to the rest of MLB's big-market clubs — keep up or be left in the dust.
Some, like the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies, have adapted and responded in kind. San Diego, in particular, already has three $275 million players on its roster, and that doesn't even include Juan Soto -- who the Padres traded the farm for and who will likely become the game's highest-paid player whenever he signs his next contract. The Phillies have Bryce Harper, one of baseball's first $300 million men, and have significantly raised payroll over the past few years.
Others, like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, have proven when the chips are down they'll rise to the occasion when it comes to landing premium talent.
And then there's the Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox approach stands in stark contrast to the recent trends we've seen across baseball. The largest contract ever issued by the club was the seven-year, $217 million deal given to David Price in late 2015, and before that you have to go all the way back to Manny Ramirez's eight-year, $160 million deal from 2000 for the second largest.
The extensions given to Dustin Pedroia (eight years, $110 million in 2013) and Chris Sale (five years, $145 million in 2019) are notable as well, but even those don't come anywhere near the kind of 10-year, $300 million megadeals it now takes to land the game's best players. The Red Sox haven't even been willing to go the extra mile to keep their own homegrown superstars.
They wouldn't for Mookie Betts, a future Hall of Famer, and they wouldn't for Xander Bogaerts, the club's longest-tenured player and a franchise icon.
Now they face a similar showdown with Rafael Devers, who is set to hit free agency next fall at 27 years old and as one of the premier young power hitters of this generation. If the Red Sox think they can convince Devers to forgo free agency for anything less than $300 million, they're dreaming.
So that leaves the club and its restless fanbase with this question. If the Red Sox won't go to the mat for Devers, will they for anyone?
Money shouldn't be an issue. As of now the Red Sox's projected 2023 payroll stands at about $203 million, which is roughly $30 million under baseball's first luxury tax threshold. The Red Sox have spent much more than that in the past, so in theory the only thing stopping the Red Sox from getting a big deal done is themselves.
Maybe Red Sox ownership steadfastly believes no player is worth that level of commitment. Maybe they're hesitant to make any decade-long commitments while the rest of their portfolio remains in a state of flux. Fenway Sports Group did recently purchase the Pittsburgh Penguins and is reportedly exploring a sale of Liverpool FC. They've also been linked to the NFL's Washington Commanders and to a possible NBA expansion team in Las Vegas, each of which could require an investment north of $4 billion.
Selling Liverpool would probably net enough cash to cover one of those acquisitions, but would Fenway Sports Group consider selling the Red Sox or another asset, too, if it meant getting both?
That's a fascinating possibility that would explain a lot about the club's recent approach, but unless Red Sox owner John Henry decides to break his years-long public silence, it's unlikely we'll get any kind of real answer anytime soon. Instead fans can only hope after losing Betts, Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi in consecutive years, the Red Sox finally change course and lock up Devers — or at least someone like him.
If not, Boston better get used to constantly being outbid by Steve Cohen and his ilk. They're the ones setting the pace now, and if the Red Sox won't keep pace, they risk getting left behind.
