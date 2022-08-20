Regardless of the topic, there is personal satisfaction in knowing that our thoughts and opinions are truly being heard.
Being invited to a meeting or event in which the atmosphere affirms that our feelings and suggestions are valid and worth considering makes offering them worth our time and effort. At Second Harvest Food Bank we have been asking people’s opinions on a variety of subjects since the first of the year.
Through surveys to residents in the eight counties we serve, we received almost 700 responses from donors, community leaders, partner agencies, neighbors, program participants, volunteers, staff and board with opinions on our services, how we are doing and how we can do things better. The result has been a three-year Strategic Plan that almost exclusively includes objectives and goals that have come from those opinions and suggestions.
Now we are doing our listening in a different format and organizing in-person listening session events in each of the counties we serve. These are the events where you can literally have a seat at the discussion table. The objective is to invite anyone interested in how best to work toward alleviating food and resource insecurity to an event where staff and partner agencies can share an overview of programs and initiatives as well as statistics from that particular county.
In return we are inviting input about the sections of the county that need more resources or a demographic group that is being left out of the existing opportunities to receive needed resources. We want to know about barriers and challenges that exist in your specific community and from your perspective. Therefore, if these topics interest you then watch for an announcement for “A Seat at the Table” in your county. In the meantime, gather your thoughts and be ready to share.