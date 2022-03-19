Bekah Clawson is the president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana whose mission is to provide Help for Today by feeding the hungry and Hope for Tomorrow by addressing the causes of food insecurity while empowering people toward self-sufficiency. With the help of 164 partners, Second Harvest Food Bank distributes food and non-food resources to an eight-county service area, including Blackford, Delaware, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph, and Wabash counties in Indiana.