Second Harvest was incorporated in 1983, which means that this year the organization is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Over the past 40 years, Second Harvest has grown to be the region’s largest hunger relief organization with a network of 200 partners, including schools, neighborhood organizations, pantries, and senior sites across East Central Indiana.
Second Harvest’s mission is to provide help for today and hope for tomorrow, providing our neighbors facing food and resource insecurity with what they need so that they can focus on breaking the cycle of poverty. Our reach extends across all ages, providing food, resources, education opportunities, and more to parents, children, older adults, and everyone in between.
Hazel Minnefield was Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana’s first executive director, a position she held for five years. Known as “Mother Minnefield,” she inspired community engagement with a surety of purpose and was actively involved in her community, serving on many committees and boards, including her role as the vice chairman of the national NAACP Women’s Auxiliary. Her legacy of fighting hunger as a part of a greater community effort is the foundation of Second Harvest’s work today.
Second Harvest’s 40th-anniversary theme is “Impacting our Community Together.” We identified a consistent common thread that has contributed to our ability to be effective in our mission. It is because of dedicated volunteers, individual and corporate donors, grantors, retail donors, staff, board members, the neighbors we serve, and every other individual or group who has given food, money, time, or talent over the years that we’ve had the ability to meet the need we see in our community.
It has been a group effort, a labor of love, by the community and for the community.
We’re inviting everybody to celebrate with us this year. We are hosting three events, each focusing on a different group that has helped shape Second Harvest. Our current and former staff, board, volunteers, will gather for an event in April. We are celebrating with the neighbors we serve this summer at the tailgate distributions. And in October, Feeding America’s CEO, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, will join us for a gala as we celebrate with the entire community.
More information about Second Harvest’s 40th anniversary celebration can be found at curehunger.org.