Second Harvest Food Bank has recently engaged in a process to collect stories from those with lived experience related to resource insecurity to publish in a book.
We have done that with the help of The Facing Project, headquartered in Muncie.
The Facing Project’s purpose is to “create a more understanding and empathetic world through stories that inspire action.”
As a food bank serving eight counties in East Central Indiana, we encounter neighbors experiencing food insecurity every day. Often those with food insecurity also experience resource insecurity such as housing, clothing, transportation, money, emotional and mental health support, hygiene and cleaning products or diapers and baby wipes. Making choices about what is the most important at the moment is not only an unfair choice, but also an impossible one.
Some of these stories are very moving and emotional. Others are painfully factual. In every instance, however, I am struck that in a perfect world, a young boy should not be faced with the prospect of bullying because he has no clean clothes to wear to school; a senior adult should not be wondering where she will live next because she was evicted from her current apartment; a mother shouldn’t have to spend all day at work worrying where she will get food to feed her family for dinner that night.
I am not one of the storytellers that were included the book. I have a story, however, that illustrates having experienced resource insecurity as a child. For all practical purposes on the outside looking in, my family was doing all right. We had food to eat, a home to live in, and clothes to wear.
My mom, being a single mom, was able to provide that for her family because we lived with my grandmother who had a nice house that was in a nice part of town with a pension and Social Security that paid for utilities and food.
My mother worked in a clothing store, so with her deep discount, clothes were plentiful. What she could not seem to provide was reliable transportation. A decent and dependable car never existed during my childhood. All I can remember were the numerous times that the car overheated, or a tire was flat, or we ran out of gas, or the window wouldn’t roll up.
The trauma I experienced was fear, embarrassment and shame that I often still feel in empathy when I see a car stopped on the road or my own car’s gas tank is getting toward empty.
Resource insecurity looks so different with each individual. All organizations that work to serve neighbors with resource insecurity serve different people in different ways, always being sensitive to each individual story and attempting to minimize the trauma and stigma as much as possible while closing the resource insecurity gap one person at a time.
If you are interested in hearing some of these stories, join us for our book launch party, scheduled for Sept. 12 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Patterson Block building, third floor, 108 S. Walnut St., Muncie.