When the academic year ends, many students lose access to free and low-cost school meals they received as part of the school day. For children who depend on school breakfast and lunch programs, summer vacation means worrying about when they’ll eat next.
Feeding America estimates that 22 million children in the United States experience summer hunger each year. These children rely on nutrition programs through their schools, leaving them without reliable access to food for up to three months during the summer. Although there are programs that provide meals to students throughout the summer months, these programs don’t reach all of the children that need them.
I am lucky to have memories of summer vacation that included a time to unwind and relax, or a time to play and explore and experience some relief from the stress and structure of the school year. Some summers, I was even lucky enough to experience out-of-town vacations with my family, friends or church group.
Unfortunately, there are children in our communities who experience more stress in the summer and are impacted mentally and physically from the lack of proper nutrition. Lazy and carefree days are non-existent, and the worry and concern about where their next meal might come from clouds their thoughts.
Last month near the end of school, I met 10-year-old Clarisse, who was with her family at one of our Big Idea school distribution sites. I heard her asking one of the volunteers if they would still have these monthly food events in the summer. The volunteer told her they would be taking a break in July and August and start again in September. I watched the worry and concern creep onto her face as she tried to get her Mom’s attention to tell her the news.
I swooped in to try and have a conversation with Clarisse about her question. We met and she very easily opened up to me that she is worried about where they will get food this summer. I asked her if she regularly ate meals at school and she said she and her two brothers did and that the food that they receive at the Big Idea events are also a big help for her mother to cook meals at home.
I looked into the eyes of that young lady and felt her anxiety and wanted to find a way provide resources for her family so that she could have a much less stress-filled summer.
Luckily some of our other staff as well as a school resource staff member were present, and they were able to provide lots of suggestions for Clarisse’s mom as to where they might fill the food void this summer
Children in your community need your support now more than ever. Here are a few ways you and your family can help kids facing hunger this summer and beyond.
• Volunteer: There are tons of opportunities to volunteer — virtually and in person — at your local food bank or food pantry.
• Advocate: Feeding America is calling on Congress to support programs that feed millions of children this summer and beyond
• Donate: Second Harvest Food Bank can provide help and hope and during July and August every donation is doubled up to $100,000. Donate today. Hungry children are counting on us to take action. www.curehunger.org