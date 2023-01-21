Having been in the hunger relief business for awhile now, I have witnessed many of our neighbors’ resistance to taking advantage of opportunities to supplement their income and SNAP benefits by visiting a food pantry or public distribution site because of the perceived stigma.
Food banks and pantries are striving to convey greater respect to clients as a way to combat that stigma that either prevents people from getting food in the first place or makes them feel bad while they do. They are finding that small actions, like normalizing the food pantry experience by advertising it in the local newspaper or setting it up as a choice experience similar to a grocery store makes a big difference.
The reality is that most people who are food insecure face common financial setbacks, like the loss of a job or the need to care for a sick family member.
According to an analysis from the Food Research and Action Center, 86% of SNAP benefits go to homes with children, an elderly adult, or someone with a disability. And 60% of American adults will live below the poverty line for at least a year in their lifetime.
Reaching out for help when these situations arise often requires courage.
There seems to be a general cultural misunderstanding of benefits as being for people who are lazy or don’t want to work. That misnomer often prevents people from seeking help that could really improve their lives. More and more people who are working a regular job still can’t seem to make ends meet.
If there was one thing that I could change about our society with the wave of a wand, it would be to erase judgement of one another so that we honor every human being at the place they are on their journey without shame or stigma.
One way that we at Second Harvest Food Bank ECI work to normalize the need for food is in our Big Idea school program. Once a month, children and their families are invited to the school to choose food that they and their families will eat, discuss their student’s progress with teachers and be inspired by a career presenter who might plant that “Big Idea” for the future in the mind of a young student.
Teachers and school staff are also encouraged to shop for food to take home to help erase some of the “charity food” stigma for the students and parents.
The Big Idea program is currently in 41 schools in our eight-county service area. Won’t you consider helping us support that program financially or volunteer at one of the schools? To find out more and ask how to help, go to our website at curehunger.org or contact me at bclawson@curehunger.org.
Here’s my challenge for each of us: When we encounter someone who seems to be different from us in their abilities to provide for themselves and their loved ones, engage compassion and acceptance — just a kind and encouraging word or glance can make all the difference.
Join me in helping to preserve the dignity of our food and resource insecure neighbors and friends.