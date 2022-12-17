These days, when I speak to leaders at other nonprofit organizations about donors and volunteers, they all tell me the same thing.
People are looking to use their time and financial resources to help make a meaningful difference in the world. What that looks like to some people is not what it looks like to others. Most people who are philanthropic in some way have a story to tell related to the cause that they hold most dear. It could be that they themselves were once in poverty or hungry; maybe they witnessed a family member struggling with addiction or a disability.
For some, it is a recent revelation about an encounter they have had that made a lasting impression.
Making a meaningful difference is what Second Harvest Food Bank strives to do each and every day. We not only provide food and other resources to neighbors who are struggling, but we also provide opportunities to move the needle toward economic stability.
Currently, a lot of our neighbors and even co-workers are struggling. It is not as apparent as during the pandemic, but the numbers continue to rise. The high cost of food and other items is a big reason. Neighbors are seeking to supplement what they can afford with charitable items in order to survive. It seems that the group that is feeling it the most are those who have a job but can’t seem to make enough money to keep up with the rising costs.
If you want to make a meaningful difference this season, find a cause you care about and volunteer. Adopt a neighbor and be a secret Santa, or use your financial resources at Second Harvest Food Bank to help us fill the need. One dollar equals four meals, and during December all donations are doubled.
Visit www.curehunger.org to make your donation today.