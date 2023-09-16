September is Hunger Action Month, an annual nationwide awareness campaign designed to inspire everyone to take action in the movement to end hunger. This September, every action ― big or small ― is one step closer to an America where no one is hungry.
Your voice, your actions and your commitment are critical in this movement. When people are fed, futures are nourished. With access to nutritious foods, we can all reach our full potential. Here are some ideas to raise awareness:
SPREAD THE WORD AND WEAR ORANGE
Every action counts. Something as simple as wearing orange as a conversation starter can help raise awareness of the hunger movement and show your commitment to curing hunger. Take a selfie and tag us on social media.
GET INFORMED AND WATCH A FILM
“The Working Hungry” is a 30-minute film built around the stories of three families and, through them, the stories of more than 700,000 people across the state of Indiana. Most of these are working families, and their hunger is hidden from those around them.
The compelling documentary asks why, in a time of low unemployment and food abundance, food insecurity and hunger are so prevalent and what can be done. “The Working Hungry” dives deep into the reality of food insecurity in Indiana, and what more could be done to de-stigmatize the conversation, more clearly understand underlying causes, and truly end hunger. Visit www.indyhunger.org/workinghungry to watch the film.
GET INVOLVED
It only takes a little time to have a big impact. Second Harvest has volunteer opportunities in every county we serve. Sign up to volunteer today at www.curehunger.org
Tell our lawmakers to pass a strong farm bill. Through the 2023 farm bill, our nation has a viable pathway to help the nearly 34 million people facing hunger in the U.S. put food on the table.
DONATE
Second Harvest can provide 40 meals for only $10 thanks to our expansive network of community partners, local and national.
Hunger Action Month is short, but there’s a long way to go to cure hunger. Give now to get us a little closer. Go to www.curehunger.org to donate and make a difference.