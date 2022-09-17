My mother was a very creative and forward thinker. She always taught me to have more than one plan to accomplish the same result.
She had enough life experience to know that often things don’t turn out the way we expect, and if we want to move forward it is best to have more than one plan that takes us in the direction of the goal.
Second Harvest has always had a goal of helping to fill the gap for under-resourced and food insecure residents in our eight-county service area. The path to accomplish that goal has looked different as we serve different demographic groups and different geographic locations within each county.
Our path was challenged by COVID-19 and now, in the aftermath of the height of the virus, our path is challenged once again with a whole new set of circumstances.
I read some words from a long time “food banker” from another state. To paraphrase his quote, he said in essence that the difficulty acquiring donated food from retail partners, paired with the current high prices of purchased food and the challenge of supply chain and fuel costs, is a situation that he has not witnessed in his entire 35-year career.
Any one of these challenges would take some work to overcome, but when you overlay them all, our 200 Feeding America Food Banks covering all the counties in every state in the nation is having to really think outside the box to continue to be a reliable safety net and sometimes lifeline for our struggling neighbors.
Second Harvest Food Bank is thinking and working outside the box. It requires taking all we have known to be the most efficient way to accomplish a task and rethink it. We are working on better communication and collaboration with farmers, retail partners and other community agencies. We are joining forces and doing what it takes to continue to serve our neighbors who depend on us. We are learning from others who serve in different areas in Indiana and all across the country, duplicating methods that have shown success.
Our biggest challenge is continuing to remain financially secure so that we don’t let down our neighbors who depend on us for help for today and hope for tomorrow.
If you would like to join us in helping us navigate this most current challenge you can volunteer or donate. You can find out more about both on our website www. curehunger.org.