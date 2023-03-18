Recently we had the opportunity to host a showing of a documentary, “The Working Hungry,” sponsored by the Indy Hunger Network.
After the 30-minute documentary had concluded, panelists and almost 100 attendees were contemplating how in this country it is possible to be doing “everything right” and still not be able to make enough money to live and support your family.
The discussion was rich and meaningful with the panel made up of an elected official, a neighborhood association champion, an industry HR consultant, a health care worker, a neighborhood community center representative and, most importantly, a neighbor currently experiencing food insecurity.
The focus was centered on three things: paying workers a living wage, better communication about programs available for assistance, and creating a structure whereby those organizations and agencies with useful information and programs that would make a difference are not working in a silo.
I have worked and lived in several different parts of the country. In almost all communities, the last item on the list has been a challenge. So many agencies and organizations are doing amazing work and helping people fill the gaps of need on a daily basis. The issue always seems to be: “We could be so much stronger together.”
What seems to elude many is the structure to bring all of those programs together, the funding to make it happen and then the marketing and communication to get that information out to those who need it most.
What struck me the most in our discussion was when our panelist “Sarah” spoke about her situation. She is a college-educated young single mother and because of low wages, she is currently working three jobs.
This leaves her very little time to locate a food pantry that is possibly open when she can get there, the time to make phone calls or inquire about other programs or frankly even look for jobs that could possibly pay more so that she could work fewer hours.
Being in poverty and just surviving is a lot of work and requires time and assistance to move beyond.
Second Harvest Food Bank is attempting to do our part, but we know there is still a long way to go. Our combination of programs and initiatives address immediate needs as well as long term needs.
Our staff attends as many gatherings, coalitions and groups addressing poverty as we possibly can and still there is more work to do.
Volunteering or helping financially is one of the best ways to get involved. March is our “Fill-a-Bowl” double your donation month. Go to www.curehunger.org to donate or a make a commitment to get in involved. Every effort helps make a difference.