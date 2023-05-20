During April, we celebrated Volunteer Appreciation Month.
Our tailgate volunteers received T-shirts. Volunteers that came to our warehouse in Muncie received goody bags and all received a great big thank you from our staff that now numbers a little less than 30 individuals.
A big reason Second Harvest Food Bank can even attempt to meet the many needs in our eight-county service area is because dedicated volunteers join us in the work. There are jobs for all ages and levels of engagement. Last year, more than 4,000 volunteers helped pack and distribute food, send thank-you notes to donors, answer phone calls from neighbors, and a host of other tasks — all toward the goal of providing food and resources for our neighbors.
I have found that volunteers who choose to spend their free time in this work are very special people. They care about their community and the people who live in it. They are faithful, committed and dependable.
I was speaking with one of our regular tailgate volunteers recently and found out that he rises extra early on tailgate days, goes and picks up his brother and the two of them are the first volunteers to the staging area. He shared that they enjoy talking with the neighbors, listening to their stories and encouraging them. That is a perfect example of neighbors serving neighbors and why I love this work so much.
We culminated the month with our kickoff 40th anniversary event. We called it our “Family Reunion.” After all, when we join together to serve our neighbors we become one big family. Present and former board members, staff members and volunteers were invited to share an informal meal, remember our past and celebrate present and future programs and initiatives at the food bank. I am so thankful for those who were able to come. I learn something new every time I have an encounter with a member of the “Food Bank Family.” Sometimes it is a historical fact, sometimes it is a brilliant suggestion and yet other times it is an observation that leads to a new and improved process or procedure.
There is room for others to join the family. You will be welcomed with open arms. To read more about volunteering or to sign up, check out www.curehunger.org and click the tab “Get involved.” You can choose to donate, volunteer or advocate.
If you would like to speak with someone about offering your time to volunteer, contact our volunteer manager, Kellie Arrowood at karrowood@curehunger.org.
I hope you will consider joining our efforts and become a member of the Second Harvest Food Bank family. There is an empty spot at the table just waiting for you!