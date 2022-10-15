Meet Amber. She is a third grade student at a local elementary school.
Until 2020, when Amber was in first grade, Amber’s family didn’t worry about where food was coming from. Her parents had jobs and they didn’t have to depend on any public benefits for assistance.
As with so many families, things changed. Her parents lost their jobs. They fell behind on bill payments, and Amber struggled to start school in the first grade in a virtual environment.
Although two years later things are a bit better, her parents are still struggling to catch up with their bills, which leaves less in the budget for the extremely high cost of food at the grocery store. Public benefit assistance has lessened and the safety net of charitable food is also struggling to keep up with demand.
Arthur is a senior adult and a proud grandfather who lives alone and not far from his daughter and grandchildren. Arthur does not drive or have access to regular transportation. Even though his daughter has a car, she is often unavailable to help. She is busy keeping her often-changing temp job and taking care of her three children who are each in different schools.
Arthur depends on people in his neighborhood to take him to food distributions or to the pharmacy to get his medicine. If no one is available to take Arthur to the store to use his SNAP benefits or to a food distribution, Arthur often has only enough food to eat one meal a day. Arthur could really benefit from home food delivery that is not available in his area.
Food insecurity is defined by the United States Department of Agriculture as the lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life. Food insecurity is associated with numerous adverse social and health outcomes and is increasingly considered a critical public health issue. Key drivers of food insecurity include unemployment, poverty, and income shocks which can prevent adequate access to food.
While the long lines outside of food banks and food pantries may not have been as noticeable in the second year of the pandemic, Feeding America estimates that 53 million people received food assistance from the charitable sector in 2021. The numbers of people who need food continues to increase in 2022 with less charitable food resources available.
I personally know and believe that the food and donors to help our community with the basic necessities that they need and deserve are out there. Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana is making new relationships and working on new and creative avenues to source the volume of currently needed food.
We also need your help. Financial donations are needed, introductions to possible resources are needed, volunteers are needed. Contact us or date at www.curehunger.org. Your community needs you.