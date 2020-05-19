Remember as a kid the anticipation and excitement the night before a holiday?
It may have been Christmas to wake up to see presents, or Thanksgiving to awake to the smell of a wonderful feast. Perhaps the anticipation of the first day of a school year to see friends again.
I had that excitement recently, that anticipation. What event would cause that type of emotion from someone my age? I was going to get my hair done.
Now, before the masses start hating on me for that statement and call me vain and in denial of the crisis around me, just hear me out.
Why are people talking so obsessively about their hair? Are individuals that vain? Have we all lost sight of just how serious the current conditions are, whether that be health or economically?
No, I don’t think so. For those of you who know me, you know I’m not a diva. I do not get up in the morning and spend hours on hair and makeup. I get up, shower and hit the door, no makeup and hair still wet.
So why for me and many others is a hair appointment so exciting?
It is something we lost. It is our routine. It is our escape. The hair stylist is a friend, maybe our counselor with scissors.
Don’t get me wrong, we all like the pick-me-up of a new color or style. But it is more than that, especially now.
Over the last few months so many have lost so much. The loss of life, first and foremost, but other losses include businesses, jobs, homes, lifetime events. Also, the loss of moments with those we love.
Right now, with things around us so unsettling, could the ability of going to get a haircut be giving us that small ray of hope? I believe it is.
I have had several hard months. Though not nearly as difficult as many others have faced, these months have been a challenge both professionally and personally.
Getting my haircut for an hour or two gives me an escape. My escape is different now. My stylist wears a mask, and so do I. But behind all of the masks there are still people anxious to get to the other side of this. There are still smiling faces waiting to show themselves.
As I sit in the chair and chat with my counselor with scissors, I believe better days are just around the corner and this is my first step back to the things I have missed. I think about dinner in a restaurant, shopping freely. I think about the buzz of people in my offices and the camaraderie that goes with that.
But most of all, I think about making up for the moments I lost the last two months and creating memories with those I love.
