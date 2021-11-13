When I was growing up, like so many kids, I had visions of being a million different things, from a teacher to a hair stylist to a truck driver and almost everything in between.
In 1983 when I took a sales job at my hometown newspaper in Batesville, little did I know it would start me on a path that would forever change my life.
Over the years I went from being a sales rep to sales manager to publisher to a regional executive. I went from my hometown to positions working with more than 20 publications across five states, including my dream job as publisher of The Herald Bulletin.
I will never forget the first time I walked in the front door of The Herald Bulletin. It was in the spring of 2000, and I was here interviewing for a regional sales role in Hendricks County. The building was impressive and so were the people in it.
I knew at that moment that I wanted to be the publisher in Anderson someday. Fast forward 15 years to March 2015, and my dream came true: I was named publisher in Anderson.
I have been involved in so many communities along the way in countless groups and organizations and have made friends I will hold dear from each of those locations. None are more dear to me then my beloved friends, staff and business partners in Anderson and at The Herald Bulletin.
There is something so special about Anderson and Madison County. Maybe the community had to get tighter to brush themselves off and pull themselves back up from some economic hits that were completely out of their control. I am not sure of the exact reason, but it has created a community that is warm and welcoming. This is a community that is passionate about the arts, education, nonprofits and community journalism. This is a community where business partners give of their time and resources to make a difference.
I have loved my six years in my dream job. I have been more then blessed with an amazing team and working for a supportive and great company. I love community journalism and am so proud of the difference my team has made each and every day.
Life is full of paths and journeys, and there is a new path in front of me, a path leading to my next adventure. I am excited that path will still give me the opportunity to be involved in a community I love, Anderson and Madison County.
I will still be the biggest champion and fan of The Herald Bulletin and the amazing people involved in it. This newspaper is made up of some of the most dedicated journalists and staff I have ever worked with.
I know my successors will continue the mission of providing this community with the quality local journalism it deserves, and I wish them all the very best.
Thank you, Madison County and Team THB, for giving me some of the greatest experiences and professional accomplishments of my life. The best to you all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.