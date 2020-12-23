So it is here. Christmas 2020 has arrived.
I have to say the Christmas season and I have always had a strained relationship. There are so many wonderful things about the season that I truly love.
The entire meaning of Christmas is so powerful. When you add on to the season special moments with family and friends, could it get any better?
Then there is the other side of this fabulous holiday that is always a challenge. I always miss the loved ones that I have lost, but at Christmas that heartache is so much stronger.
My sister loved Christmas. Each present was thought out, planned, executed to perfection. In addition to the level of thoughtfulness she put in to each gift was the presentation.
I still remember how beautiful her presents were wrapped, nothing short of perfection. In addition to the perfect gift, she was natural at all the traditions, from decorating to cookies to candy and chocolate-covered pretzels that still make my mouth water just thinking of them.
I guess it made sense that she was called home on Dec. 14, 2001. She had battled cancer for years and deserved to spend it pain free that year. But before she left, she somehow managed to buy amazing gifts and left them for those she loved.
My mother was also a perfect spokesperson for special Christmas memories. We had so many traditions, and we had so many laughs. There was nothing Mom loved more than having her entire family home on Christmas Eve.
The food went on forever. We all had our specialties, and she made sure we contributed them. The holidays were filled with love, pranks, lots of stories, some maybe even slightly exaggerated.
So now that my sister and my mother are both gone, Christmas traditions and a new generation are on me. Maybe that’s why this time of year is a challenge.
I am not sure how you live up to those who were before you, because in your mind they are a huge part of the memories and the reason you love the season.
Each year I try to figure out the perfect gifts. I start early and search high and low. I try to remember conversations and even take notes of items throughout the year that someone might have mentioned, looked at or even glanced at in a window.
I try to add to it by having the perfect coffee, snacks, drinks and favorite meals all planned for my family and friends, no matter what the size of the group.
Then comes reality.
This is a very busy time in the newspaper business, and this year is no exception. I started buying early, but in my own chaotic fashion I may or may not have forgotten what I have and what is still coming – or maybe I just forgot to buy it.
I really don’t like to wrap, so pretty, perfectly wrapped boxes with beautiful bows probably won’t happen. There will be wrapping paper, but truth be told I really love gift bags.
I will still have the food, perfect coffee and plenty of special drinks. If the perfect gift doesn’t come, I might throw a bottle of wine in a bag or stop at Good’s Candy Shop. Who doesn’t love chocolate, right?
This year will be downsized, but as Aunt Nana for my sister’s grandchildren, I will make sure their Christmas presents arrive and promise they will be thoughtful. I will bake cookies with “Princess Ainsley,” and if she wants it and Santa doesn’t have it in his sleigh, I will get it there.
Like so many, I will miss time with my extended family and the joy and stories of the “Old-fashioned Kaiser Family Christmas.”
Maybe this is the year we all step back, quit stressing to make things perfect and remember the true meaning of the season.
Who knows, maybe the simpler Christmas will be our new tradition or maybe next year when we are back together and are celebrating throughout the holidays we will count our blessings and truly appreciate one another and the meaning of the season.
From Dr. Seuss: “Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas means a little bit more.”
