I started writing columns during the pandemic because I needed to channel thoughts running through my head on so many topics.
I wanted my columns to be positive because right now there is so much around us that is negative. One column turned in to two and now I may be hooked.
My column this time has to be good. It needs to be perfect because for the first time I am putting down thoughts of my mentor, my hero, my dad.
My dad left this world years ago, but he is always in my heart. With recent events he has been on my mind a lot.
How would he be reacting to things around us? What would his advice be?
I can hear him tell me to buck up and push through, because Dad was tough. If you get knocked down, you get up, brush yourself off and go at it again.
Dad experienced so much in his lifetime. Recent events would not have gotten him down. The current situation may have been a challenge, but he would have hit it head on. That’s how Dad rolled.
I always watched Dad work hard. I knew he provided for his family and I knew we were blessed, but I never really stopped to look deeper.
My dad was a World War II veteran who served in the infantry and served under Gen. George Patton. He enlisted at the age of 17 to follow in his three older brothers’ footsteps.
Dad was involved in D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. He was eventually injured and returned to the States. But he reenlisted when it was time, despite what he had already experienced.
Why would I have not realized how honored I was to have a dad who contributed so much? That answer is simple: He did not talk about it.
Unlike today, when so many search out attention and praise, Dad’s generation kept those experiences to themselves. Dad’s generation made those sacrifices because they were true patriots and their only agenda was serving their country.
They were not looking for anything in return. It is what their parents and/or grandparents did. It was a way of life.
Along the way, we may have lost sight of those types of sacrifices and that type of commitment.
I guess when you think about it, my lack of knowledge of everything my dad contributed to our country may have been a hidden blessing.
My dad wasn’t my hero because he was a World War II veteran. My dad was my hero because he adored me. I was Dad’s little girl, his princess. I was loved, protected and respected.
My dad did not expect me to walk in his footsteps. If anything, he probably hoped none of us would ever experience those types of hardships and challenges.
Dad did instill in us respect of those around us. He taught us to work hard and take care of ourselves and those we love. We were raised with faith and taught to be grateful to God.
I wish everyone would have had someone to teach them the things my dad taught me. The world would be a much better place.
As we celebrate Father’s Day, I will be thinking of my hero, not because of what he contributed to this country, though that is something to be extremely proud of.
I will be thinking of the man who was my protector, the man who never let me down and always supported me, my siblings and my mom.
I will be praying he gives me just a little of his strength, and I’ll hope he pokes me when I start to feel sorry for myself in unsettling times. I will also be praying more children can be raised with the love and support I was blessed to have.
Happy Father’s Day to the great dads I know and love — my husband, my godfather, my father-in-law, my ex-husband, my brothers, nephews and so many family members and friends.
You are all my heroes for what you contribute each and every day to your children, our next generation and our future.
