The so-called “Mega” Roth IRA strategy has once again been added to the chopping block under the “Build Back Better” package. It is one of the eliminations suggested to generate revenue to help pay for the roughly $1.85 trillion social and climate spending bill.
With that said, there is good news that came in the updated draft of the House bill, which was released earlier in November. It states a shift in effective dates of the “Mega” Roth’s elimination from a period of tax years beginning after Dec. 31, 2021, to after Dec. 31, 2028. This is good news for some taxpayers.
If you like the idea of a Roth as much as we do at the Financial Enhancement Group, we believe you will love the mega backdoor, Roth. And if fortune smiles on you, this strategy could allow you to stash an extra $38,500 into a Roth IRA or Roth 401(k) in 2021 and potentially $40,500 in 2022.
So how does it work? This year, the mega backdoor Roth can potentially open the door for a $38,500 injection of after-tax dollars in a Roth IRA. Add the regular contribution limits of $19,500 ($26,000 for those 50 and older) for those accounts in 2021 and $20,500 ($27,000 for those 50 and older), and you can contribute up to $58,000 in 2021 and $61,000 in 2022.
If you have a Roth 401(k) at work (and the plan allows for the mega Roth strategy), generally, you can choose whether the final destination of your mega contributions is the Roth 401(k) or a Roth IRA. If your employer offers only a traditional 401(k), your mega contributions will end up in a Roth IRA.
There are three caveats when wishing to deploy this strategy. First, some 401(k) plans do not allow mega-backdoor Roth conversions. However, a growing number (especially technology and other companies with high-earning employees) have added the feature in recent years to help them compete for elite talent.
Second, the plan must offer “after-tax” plan contributions. After-tax contributions are a separate bucket of money from your traditional and Roth 401(k) contributions.
Finally, your employer has to offer either in-service distributions to a Roth IRA or let you move money from the after-tax portion of your plan into the Roth 401(k) that is part of the plan. If you’re not sure whether your plan has these capabilities, you can always ask your human resources department or plan administrator.
The “Mega” Roth can add significant leverage for individuals and families looking to grow their tax-free wealth. Suppose you are not able to make Roth contributions because of high income, or you are looking for other strategies to increase your tax-free growth. In that case, the “Mega” Roth strategy provides savers significantly greater access to Roth contributions.
We do not know how long this strategy will be around in the ever-changing tax environment. Contact our team, and we will help you evaluate the potential this strategy could have on your future.
