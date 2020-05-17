“New York City was not prepared for the destruction that occurred September 11, 2001.”
Mayor Rudy Giuliani surprised our audience at the World Business Forum with those seemingly harsh words. The recovery in New York was nothing short of spectacularly inspiring. The city moved as a single unit to cope with the crisis almost as if totally prepared. So what was Giuliani’s point?
“Our leaders had prepared for many other threats – the bombing of Grand Central, attacks on the harbor, etc. – that we were able to use all the micro-plans that had been created to form a massive response to the destruction of the Trade Centers,” Giuliani said. It was planning ahead that helped New York, not the plan itself.
There are probable occurrences, and there are possible occurrences. Circumstances that will or could create challenges for you financially and emotionally. The point of good planning is trying to identify those situations that could cause interruptions to our lives and deal with them ahead of time.
General Patton shared his feelings about planning in advance by quipping that “no battle plan had ever made it to the battlefield, but no battle had ever been won without a plan.” In other words, understand it won’t be a perfect plan, but have a plan nonetheless.
There are events that have a high cost associated with them and more difficult to transfer to an insurance company. A common challenge is caring for aging parents, which can be both financially and emotionally draining. That is where planning has to come into play.
Examine your life for the biggest risks you could possibly endure. My guess is you didn’t see the pandemic coming, but you may have planned for a possible layoff at some point. The strategy for losing your job would have helped you deal with this crisis.
Just because you have a plan or tried to plan won’t necessarily solve the problem. You simply cannot mitigate every risk. That doesn’t mean ignore them. Disability, job loss, loss of a spouse, parent or child issues, and your list may have more.
This is not a pessimistic overview of the world. Please don’t look at planning for challenges as being negative. Looking at the eyes of a young child and the thought of a plan for college expenses or weddings can be daunting, but not negative. Your job is to examine your life for risks that may present themselves and determine your strategy before the occurrence.
As the general pointed out, the plan you have in place probably won’t be the perfect plan, but your response will likely be better because of the planning you’ve already done. I call these “fire drills” as we did in elementary school. The building never caught on fire, but we all knew our place just in case.
