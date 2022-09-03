Second-guessing yourself is a common trait. We use processes and checklists to make sure we don’t second guess ourselves, but even at that, things don’t always go as expected.
Tax rules change, earnings announcements can be less than expected, and who could forget the global pandemic? Seriously, we must be prepared to deal with both the expected and the unexpected and make the necessary changes.
A friend of mine used to say, “Joe, don’t confuse me with the facts!” It was the early 1990s, and I had learned to use investment products like annuities and life insurance to help people with their retirement assets. While I always recommended what I thought was best, I was not functioning as a fiduciary by definition. While studying to obtain the CFP® (Certified Financial Planner) designation, I learned that other financial planning options were available. My access to knowledge had changed, forcing me to alter my recommendations. Change needed to take place.
Other issues change over time, like the tax code. Life insurance can have some of the best tax benefits, but is also full of cost and expense. In my professional opinion, those expenses made sense until the creation of the Roth reduced the number of families that should say yes to insurance for retirement planning purposes.
The Roth IRA could be used starting in 1998, and the Roth 401(k) became available in 2006. When the facts change, we have to be able to make changes.
A significant challenge under the suitability rules and regulations was the inability to make those changes. For instance, if I recommended, and you bought a bond. Then something changed in the economy or tax code; the industry would consider it churning if I made a new recommendation to sell that bond and buy something different.
That conflict still bothers me today. No financial crystal ball assured me my answers yesterday would always be correct. We have to be open to making changes, but what do we do if our guidance comes from an industry that doesn’t allow for change?
They say there are only two certainties: death and taxes. But I argue for a third: change. In my firm, we use the Fiduciary Focus to help look at the decisions we have to make objectively. Risk and volatility, fees and expenses, taxes today and tomorrow, and the real return you receive are the four parts of the Fiduciary Focus.
Every investment we own, the strategy we apply, and the recommendation we make go through that process to find what can be improved, requires change today, or works as it is.
Change is certain. Be confident you are working in an environment that can make changes as necessary.