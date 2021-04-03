Charitable intent does not necessarily cease when retirement finally arrives.
However, individuals tend to give out of annual income sources rather than remove money from their assets. This practice often reduces the amounts provided to our favorite charities and even our grandchildren. If you plan to continue gifting, you should understand the IRS rules that govern gifts and tax deductions.
No tax deductions exist for the donation of our time. However, material gifts made to charitable entities, recognized by the IRS as a 501c3 organization, are deductible, provided you are itemizing tax deductions on your annual 1040. Individuals can make cash gifts of $300 for single filers and $600 for joint tax return filers beginning in 2021, which can also be claimed if you take the standard deduction.
What about deducting gifts to individuals? Is that possible? Unfortunately, the answer is no. However, under annual exclusion rules, you can give tax-free up to $15,000 annually to any living person in the United States. That is correct; gifts out of your yearly exclusion are not limited to family. The only catch is that the gift must be of “present interest,” meaning there are no strings attached to how the recipient uses the gift after the money is transferred.
Under current exclusion rules, more significant contributions can be made directly to educational institutions or medical facilities. But again, no tax deductions apply.
Knowing what is tax-deductible and what is not, the next steps are to take out the ‘ol billfold, right? Well, not necessarily. In many cases, we see families who retire actually lowering their giving, not necessarily because they do not have the resources.
Whether a donation request comes from the pulpit or a local animal shelter, we are conditioned to write checks and use current income as our decision-making tool for the amount. Three sources, however, could be tapped for making gifts to not-for-profit entities. Checks are only one of the choices.
Investment accounts containing assets with long-term capital gains are ideal for gifting to charities. Assume you purchased ABC stock for $10 a share more than a year ago, and now it is worth $100 a share. You may transfer the appreciated shares of ABC to your favorite charity or church and claim a tax deduction on the total value of the shares, providing you itemize.
Properly registered charities and churches do not pay any taxes on the sale of the shares. It is a win-win! You can only deduct up to 30% of your Adjusted Gross Income on appreciated assets annually.
Another great strategy to utilize when giving gifts to a charitable organization is a qualified charitable distribution or QCD. If you are over 70.5 and have IRA assets, you can utilize an QCD.
At age 72, the QCD can be used to satisfy your required minimum distribution (RMD). You can gift your entire RMD, up to $100,000, to any qualifying charity. Using an QCD removes the RMD income from ever appearing on your tax return, thereby reducing your taxable income.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.