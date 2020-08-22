The investing world is moving faster than ever, even in a pandemic. The tools of the trade are changing and barriers to entry for new investors are diminishing. Beliefs that have been valid in the past have, in some instances, become outdated.
Actively traded exchange traded funds (ETFs), zero commission transactions and fractional shares are relatively new to investment considerations. Stock splits, though they have been around forever, need to be revisited in the changing landscape.
A stock split is when a company’s board of directors finds it necessary to reduce the individual price of stock for one share. There are many historic reasons why this has happened over the years, and the rationale for this decision is not as obvious now as in the past.
Splitting shares of stock in no way increases the value of the company. Thus, it doesn’t benefit the shareholders – or at least it shouldn’t. In the late 1990s and now again today, we are seeing a surge in individual investment accounts. These new retail investors may or may not understand the implication to a stock split.
Two large companies, Apple and Tesla, have both recently announced they will split their stock so there will be more shares. That event itself should not create more value. However, similarly to the 1990s, the two companies have seen their share price rise precipitously since the announcement. We have no way of saying the announcement to split the shares has caused this increase in price. It could just be a coincidence.
Wall Street’s magic formula for getting paid is on the volume of the number of shares traded. There is a difference between a buying price and a selling price for each individual share of stock known as the “spread.” Wall Street gets a little taste of income on every transaction.
The brokers who put in the trades for their clients charge a commission. The more shares purchased, the greater their payday. The system was all in favor of splitting shares.
The companies arguably wanted their share price reduced on behalf of the investing community. With share prices reduced, investors had more ability to purchase shares in the company, making their stock more accessible to the average individual investor.
The introduction of fractional share ownership has reduced the rationale for the splitting shares.
Fractional ownership will take some time to work out. The concept is that you don’t have to buy a full share of a company stock. You may only be able to buy a small percentage. You might be wondering if a person can only buy a fraction if they should be buying an individual company at all. Me too!
Using ETFs appears to be a good option for smaller investors currently. ETFs may have a distinct tax advantage over mutual funds, the trading costs can be zero and the internal expense is transparent. Things can change rapidly, and the investment world is no different.
