Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.