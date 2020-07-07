The common retirement theme is "how much money can I take out and not run out?" But that is not always the result even if it is the intention to run out eventually. The typical answer is 4% of the account value. Sadly, some investors perish or at least fail to achieve their desired outcome of more income based on that "average" guidance.
There are three broad types of families who request guidance on distribution strategies. The most common in our practice is the Classic Strategy "How much can I take and not run out?" The second strategy is what we call "The Bridge Strategy," where distributions are more substantial currently, knowing the amount is reduced in the future. The last is the Spend Down Strategy, where investors want to leave few resources at their demise with increased income along the way.
Our process developed in the late 1990s involved teaching individuals to use a combination of planned capital gains, bond coupons, dividends, and interest to create their income needs. This was also used in tax-deferred accounts to help mitigate risk via diversification. The Funnel Solution System used three different funnels where money trickled down to a cash account and was directed to the retiree's bank account monthly.
As years passed by, there was a consistent theme and troubling realization. Families we were taking care of were aging, and their accounts were growing. They had lots of money left but not lots of life. The excess RMD (required minimum distributions) became a tax nightmare, and yet no one complained except about the taxation. Our purpose is not to help people hoard money when they are in search of higher income, and yet that is what appeared to be happening.
Our chief investment officer, Adam Harter, CFA, took on the challenge of thinking this through. He examined our families and their distribution habits. As of Dec. 31, 2019, for families in distribution, we had 52% in the Classic Strategy, 12% using the Bridge Strategy, and 18% that were effectively in Spend Down mode. There was an additional 18% that were marked as "other" due to irregular withdrawal requests rather than a consistent strategy.
The research exposed the problem with the simple withdrawal percentage theory and the reason our Funnel Solution System had allowed individuals to accumulate assets during distribution even if they had opted for a Spend Down Strategy.
Timing is everything in the distribution process. When assets are withdrawn in a rapidly declining market, bad things happen. The inverse is true in rapidly increasing markets. The time you change or begin the withdrawal is critical. There is another "timing factor" that must be considered, your age.
The older you are, the higher the percentage you can distribute monthly based on financial modeling or Monte Carlo simulation. The younger you are, the lower the rate needs to be to increase the certainty of success. These numbers also need to be adjusted as you age through the process.
