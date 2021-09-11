From celebrating your sweet 16 to the long-awaited car insurance premium reduction, age has always served as a milestone for life’s significant moments. Social security is no different. And with more Baby Boomers reaching the magical time when they can qualify for Social Security, planning is vital.
Determining the right age to begin receiving Social Security payments is undeniably one of the most crucial financial decisions many families will ever make. It is also one of the most misunderstood opportunities.
We often hear or see “full retirement age” (FRA) on our Social Security statements. For some, FRA is 66 and a few months. For everyone else born in 1960 or later, the FRA is 67.
With that said, under the current law, we may all begin collecting payments at age 62. This is known as taking Social Security early. It is essential to understand that these early payments come at a cost to you. Every year you collect Social Security before FRA, you lose 6% of your potential income. That reduction applies to Social Security payments and cost of living allowances (COLAs). This can add up to significant income losses for your family.
The good news is we also have the option to delay receiving Social Security payments until age 70. Individuals who select this option receive a benefit increase of 8% per year, from their FRA to age 70. As the benefit never increases after age 70 (except for COLAs), it is usually in your best interest to begin taking payments no later than age 70.
Now that we know the rules, let’s look at the math. We find that a person who delays receiving Social Security payments until age 70 would receive a 76% higher annual payout than a person who started receiving benefits at 62. That might be worth the wait.
We recommend that you know your numbers and your needs. If you are looking for the details on your specific situation, visit socialsecurity.gov. When meeting with a family who has not retired, we always request two critical pieces of data: their 1040 and their Social Security snapshot. This data helps everyone make informed decisions.
Another factor to consider: If you collect Social Security before your FRA and earn income above $18,960 in 2021, you will lose $1 for every $2 earned. That’s another reason to refrain from taking Social Security early. Things change the year you reach your FRA. Upon reaching FRA, you can earn up to $50,520 without penalty. With that said, it is essential to know your income because in the year of your FRA, if you earn more than the $50,520, the Social Security administration deducts $1 for every $3 you earn. The good news the year following your FRA, there are no longer income limitations.
The key is to know your numbers. If you haven’t decided when to collect Social Security payments, please work with a qualified professional to discuss tax and long-term financial considerations.
