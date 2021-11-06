I have always leaned a little in favor of breaking the rules.
Not so much those of criminal law as much as silly social “norms.” Collared shirts on a golf course, pants and/or a suit jacket for dinner or staying up past midnight on New Year’s Eve are all great examples of customs worthy of the round file.
In some regards, having traits for norm defying can be a natural strength when planning for retirement. A changing environment can often, by its very definition, call for a break from tradition. Things that worked in the past may no longer be the best solution going forward simply because times are genuinely different.
Such changes include the nature of our work, interest rates and stock valuations.
The way some of these rules should be broken is not always in an obvious or even positive fashion.
For instance, take the “Safe Withdrawal Rate of 4%,” long held to be the standard guide for how much income can be taken and sustained over a life span. This rule has stood the test of time through thorough academic testing. But that testing is backward-looking, which includes periods filled with substantially fatter interest rates and dividend yields.
Today, dividend yields are well below 2%, and interest rates are practically zero. This doesn’t mean the 4% withdrawal rate won’t work in the future, but it does mean we need to carefully evaluate whether we want to be rule followers in such untested waters.
Not carrying a mortgage during retirement is another one of those rules that you can feel free to kick to the curb if your situation calls for it. Sure, it’s still a good goal to become debt-free before turning in your badge. But so can carrying a mortgage, especially if your goals are more oriented toward maintaining your standard of living instead of passing along an inheritance.
For those who find themselves with a lot of liquid assets relative to their cash flows, tapping into home equity can be a way to bridge that gap. This is especially true with mortgage rates as low as they are.
The last rule, and perhaps the one with the most compelling case, calls for reducing stocks and increasing bonds the older you get. This never had to be true, but in today’s climate, it may be that it can’t be true if your goal is to keep the income you are taking from your portfolio on pace with inflation. Unless you are buying the riskiest of bonds that happen to pan out, it is incredibly unlikely that bonds earn enough to exceed inflation. A healthy dose of stocks and the associated volatility is still likely to be required to support these goals of income from a portfolio.
These are just a few examples of rules made to be broken. Raise your fists with me and defy the path commonly traveled.
