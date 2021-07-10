Behavioral scientists have studied investor behavior ad nauseum for decades. Even the creator of modern portfolio theory, Harry Markowitz, who published his article in 1952 regarding portfolio selection, got it wrong.
“Even though I knew what I should do, I couldn’t help myself from doing what I wanted to do.”
The quotation is often varied, but you get the point. He received a Nobel Prize for the theory.
Investors continue to underperform the broad-based index supporting Markowitz’s original thesis, though not his actions. There is a reason. Sit down. For some of you, this will be shocking. Financial success entails more than mere returns. Behavioral finance dictates that the fear of the unknown is far greater than the revelation of the eventual outcome.
Technology will change over time, as will our ability to apply that technology. Changing human nature is more complicated. We look for life safety first, but then consistency and what is already known or relevant in our lives.
Our safety or immediate needs require challenging before searching for a solution. Consider mutual funds, which are still used by many investors rather than exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as an example. Not only are ETFs superior, in my opinion, but the fact remains that their largest owners are the mutual funds themselves. Regardless, we tend to behave as we have in the past, especially if we don’t feel an immediate threat. This built-in safety measure is why we are significantly more likely to avoid pain rather than seek pleasure.
When markets start reaching new highs, the average investor gets overconfident. Investors find themselves stuck in “recency bias,” thinking the recent events cannot possibly change or affect them. And when the market corrects, they jump back to avoiding pain and making illogical or emotional decisions.
“My senior year at Purdue, Professor Clark taught the capstone course in financial planning,” says Grant Soliven, senior advisor at the Financial Enhancement Group. “He offered documented research of people losing money having the same neurons firing as those chased by a grizzly bear. In contrast, those making money simulated the brain waves of those on cocaine.”
Individuals often fall prey to the beliefs and the products “strategically delivered” to them via years of marketing. If you are taking the time to read this, you deserve facts rather than Wall Street promotions.
One such example is that of age. A touted belief is that your age should dictate your portfolio percentages. I would argue discrimination. Your portfolio should reflect your needs and desires, not your age, race, or religion.
Investing may appear logical at its utmost level, but the markets are anything but rational. Markowitz scored a Nobel Prize for his paper and yet observed a different result in his own life because his actions did not match the “logical” process.
The evidence and the activities of the observed are unquestionable. You, Grant and I default to emotions and logic formed over generations longer than we have been alive. The truth remains: You deserve an investment process that removes human emotion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.