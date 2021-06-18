Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Thunderstorms likely - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 69F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 69F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.