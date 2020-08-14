“Erasing history!” I hear that phrase a great deal lately. As a Civil War historian, I am sometimes asked for my opinion regarding the controversies surrounding the removal of Civil War statues. If I suggest that a statue’s peaceful removal might be appropriate, I am often greeted with an angry, “when you remove (insert statue here), you are erasing history!”
But statue removal is not “erasing history.” Of course, they have a history. Confederate statues were usually placed in locations around the country by Southern heritage organizations seeking to define the war’s legacy; and that is a fascinating story. But to claim that Confederate statues are history confuses symbolism with reality; it is akin to claiming that Christmas trees are Christmas.
The study of Confederate and Civil War history is actually alive and well. There are now studies of the war’s social, cultural, political, and even environmental aspects that were unavailable a few years ago. My own field of Lincoln studies is awash with excellent scholarship; I struggle to stay abreast of all the good books being written about Lincoln every year. If someone wants to start burning these books, well then yes, that would be “erasing history.” But no one wants that.
This is not at all about erasing, for nothing has been erased. It is instead about listening. It is about hearing the voices of those Americans who are not white and not male — especially African Americans — and what they see (and do not see) in the Civil War. An African American who gazes upon a statue of, say, Robert E. Lee sees something quite different than what I see, as a Midwestern white man. In many cases, the cities that have witnessed the loudest controversies about Civil War statue removal — New Orleans, Memphis, Charlottesville, Richmond — host substantial Black populations. Should we not at least listen to what those populations have to say about the statues in their own communities?
Nor is this only about Southern and Confederate history. The city of Baltimore recently voted to remove a statue called the Emancipation Memorial, erected in the 19th century, which depicts a standing Lincoln before a kneeling slave, his chains broken. Many Black Baltimore citizens were greatly bothered by the image of a kneeling Black man being rescued by a white man. They did not riot or toss the statue in a river — they started a petition, garnered thousands of signatures, and effected a vote on Baltimore’s city council that gave them what they wanted. Democracy does sometimes work in our deeply unquiet times; sometimes Black voices are heard.
More is the pity, because for far too long the Civil War has been perceived as a quintessentially white subject. But millions of African Americans participated in the Civil War. They were the war’s true rebels — running away by the thousands, acting as spies for the invading Union armies, engaging in acts of sabotage and resistance — and they are every bit as much a part of the Civil War’s story as Pickett’s Charge. Why not make room for these stories? Why not, for example, replace the marble Robert E. Lee with another Robert: Robert Smalls, a slave who in 1862 freed himself and his family by seizing a Confederate transport ship and piloting it out of Charleston harbor to freedom? Smalls’ courage was at least the equal of Lee’s, well deserving of commemoration.
Let us hear these stories, African American stories, and the women’s stories, and others who have long been forgotten. This forgetfulness is the true erasure in Civil War and American history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.