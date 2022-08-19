Since 1977, I have attended many public meetings in Madison, Howard, Tipton and Miami counties.
There are two important tools in Indiana that all citizens can take advantage of to witness the operation of state and local government.
The Open Door law requires meetings to be open to the public, and there is allowance for executive sessions for discussions concerning litigation, collective bargaining and the purchase of real property.
There is also the Open Records act which allows citizens to request documents concerning the operation of government entities.
Although technically not a violation of state law, a lot of Madison County business is being done outside of public meetings.
Recently, after the Madison County Council reviewed the 2023 budget requests in which $4.5 million has to be cut, the decision was made to consider the recommended reductions in private.
Up to three council members can meet together and with the county auditor to consider changes to the budget.
Council president Ben Gale told the other six council members to email their proposed reductions or meet with the auditor to discuss the budget.
As currently planned, the residents of the county and maybe elected officials and department heads will learn of the reductions at the September meeting of the council.
Granted, most residents of the county are not losing sleep over the proposed 2023 county budget.
But the decisions on reducing budgetary requests should be conducted in a public meeting.
Up until the COVID-19 pandemic, the council debated and made the budget reductions during a meeting where the public and other county officials could attend.
When I worked in Kokomo, the Howard County Council completed all the budget work in one day, in meetings that were open to all who wished to attend.
Last year in Madison County, Gale along with council members Anthony Emery and Rob Steele met with the auditor to finalize the budget that was presented at the public meeting.
If the same scenario plays out this year, it gives very little voice to fellow council members Diana Likens, Jerry Alexander, Fred Reese and Mikeal Vaughn.
So if those four council members don’t recommend reductions to the budget in an email to the entire council or fail to meet with the auditor, shame on them.
There are major decisions to be made concerning the 2023 budget, including an anticipated $2 million cost increase in group insurance.
Where will those funds be obtained and what budgets will be reduced?
The second issue confronting the county is the allocation of the American Rescue Plan funds.
The Indiana Public Access Counselor in a ruling earlier this year said county officials violated the Open Door law by deciding in a closed setting how to spend approximately $3 million.
County officials are currently working in a public venue on how to conduct the application process.
With another $22 million available, the public should have input on the allocation of the funds.
The next few months will be telling when it comes to the public’s ability to learn how revenues are being distributed.