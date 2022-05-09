Can you believe it’s been 10 years since we launched my Social Security? Since then, 67 million people have signed up and benefited firsthand from the many secure and convenient self-service options. And we’ve added and upgraded features that make your life easier when doing business with us online. We take great pride in providing this and all of our services. It’s part of how we help you secure today and tomorrow.
If you still don’t have a personal my Social Security account, you’re missing out. A secure account provides personalized tools for everyone, whether you receive benefits or not. If you don’t currently receive benefits, you can:
• Estimate your future benefits and compare different dates or ages to begin receiving benefits.
• Get instant status of your Social Security application.
• Review your work history.
• Request a replacement Social Security card (in most states).
If you receive benefits, you can use your personal my Social Security account to:
• Get your instant benefit verification or proof of income letter for Social Security, Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
• Check your information and benefit amount.
• Start or change your direct deposit.
• Change your address and telephone number.
• Request a replacement Medicare card.
• Get an instant Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099) or SSA-1042S.
• Report your wages if you work and receive disability benefits and SSI.
As mentioned before, if you have a personal my Social Security account, you can view your Social Security Statement online to learn about your future benefits and recent earnings history. Included with the Statement are fact sheets that provide useful information based on your age group and earnings situation. Last month, we released a new fact sheet specifically for people with limited earnings.
Visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount today and join the millions to take advantage of your own personal my Social Security account. Please also encourage your friends and family to sign up for their personal my Social Security account today.