Are you concerned about protecting your older relatives and friends from elder abuse? The pandemic highlighted the disproportionate impact of tragedy on underserved communities, including older adults, who face high rates of elder abuse, fraud and nursing homes deaths.
It’s important to remember that elder abuse can happen to anyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender or financial status. We are committed to helping and preventing further victimization – especially in underserved communities.
Fraud
A recent Federal Bureau of Investigation report showed that elder fraud has increased. Older adults in the United States reported over $1.6 billion in losses in 2021. This includes victims of COVID-related scams. Older adults in the U.S. also lose nearly 25 times more money to scammers than other groups –an estimated $113.7 billion a year!
Reporting fraud can be difficult and older adults tend to underreport, especially when money is lost. Many older Americans are unsure about the reporting process or feel too embarrassed to report. Understaffed Adult Protective Services offices can also cause long processing times and underreporting.
We work hard to protect beneficiaries from Social Security and government imposter scams. With the right anti-fraud information, you can help protect those you love. Here are the five most important resources about Social Security scams that you should know about:
• Find out how to spot fake calls and emails and what to do if you get one on our Protect Yourself from Social Security Scams page at www.ssa.gov/scam.
• Learn about phone scams and how to report them on our Office of the Inspector General’s Scam Awareness page at oig.ssa.gov/scam.
• Read about protecting your Social Security number from identity theft at blog.ssa.gov/protecting-your-social-security-number-from-identity-theft.
• Create your personal My Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to help you keep track of your records and identify any suspicious activity.
• Visit our Fraud Prevention and Reporting page at www.ssa.gov/fraud to understand how we combat fraud.
Please share these important resources with your friends and family and help us spread the word on social media.