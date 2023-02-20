Commit to saving successfully during America Saves Week.
This year’s theme is “A Financially Confident You.” You can increase your financial confidence by building healthy saving habits and taking advantage of resources available to support your financial stability.
America Saves Week, which runs from Feb. 27 through March 3, is a great opportunity to learn about good financial habits and assess your own saving status. It’s also a perfect time to create a plan, start saving, and begin your journey toward financial stability.
Planning and saving are keys to a successful retirement. The earlier you start saving for retirement, the better off you will be in the future. People who have a plan are twice as likely to save effectively.
We encourage you to pledge to save for America Saves Week at www.americasavesweek.org. Visit www.ssa.gov/retirement for useful information to help you plan for your retirement.
It’s never too early in your career to begin saving. Our website, www.ssa.gov/people/earlycareer, has resources that can help young workers secure their today and tomorrow. Our infographic, “Anytime is the Right Time to Save for Your Future,” provides helpful information about saving at www.ssa.gov/benefits/assets/materials/retirement/EN-05-10549.pdf.
The sooner you start saving, the more your money can grow. Please share this information with someone you love.
We provide easy and convenient ways to learn about and apply for benefits. Using our online services, you can assist friends and family members with the following:
- Apply for Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
Check if the person you are helping qualifies for SSI — and also apply — at www.ssa.gov/ssi.
- Apply for Social Security disability insurance benefits.
When the unexpected happens and a loved one can no longer work due to a serious medical condition, our disability benefits can be a lifeline. Find out more at www.ssa.gov/benefits/disability.
- Create a personal My Social Security account.
If your loved one is planning for retirement or interested in estimating their future benefits, they can create a free and secure My Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount and view their Social Security Statement.
- Check the status of a pending application for benefits.
Checking the status of an application is quick and easy with a personal My Social Security account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
- Appeal a decision for benefits.
If someone you know was denied Social Security benefits or SSI, they can request an appeal. We provide information on how to appeal decisions for both medical and non-medical reasons at www.ssa.gov/benefits/disability/appeal.html.
To discover more ways you can assist others, please visit www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/.
Our webpages are easy to share on social media and by email with your friends and family. Please consider passing this information along to someone who may need it.