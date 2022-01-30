Social Security is required to periodically conduct Continuing Disability Reviews for beneficiaries with disabilities. This process requires that beneficiaries complete a Continuing Disability Review packet, which we mail to them, to help us update information about their medical conditions and recent treatments.
Additionally, we offer an online option for beneficiaries to complete the Disability Update Report form and provide any supporting documents about their medical treatment or work activities.
We designed this form with convenience in mind — and to save you time. You can access the online form at www.ssa.gov/ssa455-online-form. (Use either Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome for the best online experience. The mention of these browsers is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an endorsement by the Social Security Administration.)
When you are filling out your Continuing Disability Review, you will need your Social Security number, current address and phone number, and a valid email address to complete the form. Also, you must have received a request for an updated disability report in the mail.
Once you “Click to Sign,” you will receive an email from echosign.com asking you to confirm your digital signature. Check your junk folder if you don’t receive the email within a few minutes. If your signature isn’t confirmed, your form won’t be processed.
Please be sure to let your friends and loved ones know about this new online option.
We continue to add more services you can access through your secure my Social Security account. Use your personal my Social Security account to check your Social Security record and complete your business conveniently and securely from home or on the go.
Your personal my Social Security account includes a secure Message Center where you can receive communications from us. For example, you can view your annual cost-of-living adjustments before you would normally receive them in the mail. You can also opt-out of receiving notices by mail that are available online.
We designed these online features to save you time. Create your personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
We offer many other online resources at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices. Please let friends and family know they can access them from the comfort of their home or office, and on the go from their mobile phones.
