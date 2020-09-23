This will not be a takedown of Bryson DeChambeau. Sometimes a description is just a description, value-neutral and explanatory.
A description from DeChambeau himself is not those things, but we’ll get to that.
Really, how can anybody take down the U.S. Open champion, crowned last Sunday at Winged Foot? You are what your score says you are, and his was best by six strokes.
DeChambeau remains an odd duck, though, trying to break down the game into scientific certainty the way Thomas Aquinas tried answering every question of faith with logic and reason in the 13th century.
In victory, he called his putting “immaculate,” his speed control “incredible,” that, overall, he played “beautifully” and, “so many times I relied on science, and it worked every single time.”
DeChambeau is trying to reinvent golf with the zeal of the recently converted, though he’s been at it for some years, playing a set of irons all the same length as a 6-iron, addressing the ball on the tee, green and everywhere else in the most odd ways.
Watch him play a single hole and it’s clear he’s playing by a different set of rules.
Yet, those oddities now ring quaint in the face of his Open victory because it was all before he radically transformed his body into a 235-pound golfing machine that appears to give course design no mind.
DeChambeau hit 23 of 56 fairways at Winged Foot and won the major championship nobody should ever win that way.
So what will he do at Augusta National come November on a course famous for its lack of rough? Shoot 59? Shoot 59 twice? For the good of the game, can he be stopped?
“I’m not going to stop,” Dechambeau said during his post-victory press conference. “Next week I’m going to be trying a 48-inch driver. We’re going to be doing some amazing things with Cobra to make it feasible to hit these drives maybe 360, 370 (yards), maybe even farther.”
For DeChambeau, there’s nothing crazy about pushing every limit and variable.
“Just an example, if I hit a 40-footer and it says 10.1 miles per hour on the device,” he said, letting the cat out of the bag he has an instrument that measures putting stroke speed, “I know that I’ve executed it correctly. And if I see the ball go 2 feet past that 40-foot mark, I know it’s perfect.”
See, not crazy at all.
To him.
Still, given all that, and the same-length irons aside, what's so revolutionary about a golfer trying to hit the ball as far as he possibly can to gain an advantage? Visit your local driving range and everybody’s doing it and has since the beginning of time.
How is trying to nail down a putting stroke so crazy? Walk over to the putting green and everybody’s trying to do that, too.
What’s different is the way DeChambeau approaches the mysteries that have befuddled players for the ages. It works for him. But that doesn't mean he's cracked the code. It doesn’t mean he’s changing the game.
On Augusta National’s greens, he’ll still have to conquer his nerves to win another major championship, and he’ll still have to avoid the places one must avoid, which exist on any course.
You know why Tiger Woods, for a good stretch, was the best golfer any of us has ever seen?
It’s because he shot 69, 70 or 71 on the days he should have shot 74, 75 or 76, and if DeChambeau wants to dominate the game, or even sit atop the World Golf Rankings — he’s No. 5 now — he’ll still have to conquer his bad days and as recently as The Northern Trust, Aug. 20-23 at TPC Boston, he missed the cut.
Besides, had he been so errant at the Open Championship on the other side of the pond, he would have found enough pot bunkers to foil his bid. And at the Masters, because there’s no rough, everybody who couldn’t gouge it out the way he did at Winged Foot won’t even have to try.
Should the USGA seek to keep behemoths like DeChambeau from making a killing from the rough next time, all it must do is grow some of it short of the green and no longer will a spinless wedge land 40 feet short of the dance floor and roll to the stick.
Many have tried, but beyond Jack, Tiger, Byron, Ben, Arnie and Tom Watson, how many have really ever dominated the game?
If it was as simple as hitting the ball a mile and having a wedge in your hand, Dustin Johnson would win every week. He’s the world No. 1, but he’s 1-for-44 in the majors, too.
We’ll see what DeChambeau does.
Good chance the game will absorb his insurgency just fine.
“My goal … is to try to figure it out,” he said. “I’m just trying to figure out this very complex, multi-variable … and multi-dimensional game.”
Who hasn’t?
